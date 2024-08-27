Notting Hill Carnival 2024: All the best looks & moments

Notting Hill Carnival 2024: All the best looks & moments. Picture: Getty Images / Instagram

By Anna Suffolk

Here's what went down at Notting Hill Carnival 2024, including all the incredible outfits and moments.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Notting Hill Carnival 2024 had everyone showing up in their finest fits as they celebrated in West London over the bank holiday weekend.

Around one million people attended the event on the weekend, with punters pulling out all the stops to embody the celebration of Caribbean arts and culture.

Here's a snippet of what happened at Notting Hill Carnival this year, including dazzling outfits, sensational tunes and sizzling food.

Shayna Marie's Carnival Special Rooftop DJ Set!

Maya Jama's custom Somalia look

Maya wore this stunning custom look. Picture: Instagram

Maya Jama was spotted at Carnival this year, shortly after celebrating her 30th birthday with a variety of pals.

The TV presenter looked glam in a customised mini dress which was a nod to the national flag of Somalia, which features a light blue background with a central white star.

She joined the celebrations on Sunday, and various social media videos show her walking around with friends in her custom Conner Ives dress.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock celebrating her Bajan & Jamaican heritage

Leigh-Anne Pinnock wows in Carnival outfit

Leigh-Anne wore a mesmerising dress inspired by her Jamaican heritage to Carnival this year.

A few days after celebrating her twin daughter's third birthday, she shared a video on Instagram dancing to Vybz Kartel with the caption: "CARNIVAL READY 24'" alongside the flags of Jamaica and Barbados.

The singer went for a backless mesh dress and wore her hair in waist-length braids.

Craig David's surprise '7 Days' rendition at Carnival

Craig David performs ‘7 Days’ at Notting Hill Carnival 2024

Craig David thrilled fans on Sunday at Carnival when he made a surprise appearance and performed a rendition of one of his biggest hits.

The singer shared a video on Instagram of himself walking through the streets of Notting Hill and performing a rendition of his hit song, 7 Days.

"When 7 Days meets Taxi Riddim. As soon as I heard that sound system my inner child took over & in that moment I knew exactly the assignment," he captioned his post.