Everything you need to know about Capital XTRA's Carnival Weekender

Everything you need to know about Capital XTRA's Carnival Weekender. Picture: Global

By Capital XTRA

Capital XTRA's Carnival Weekender is fast approaching, and here's everything you need to know ahead of the weekend of celebrations.

Capital XTRA's Carnival celebrations are ramping up across the station and social media as Notting Hill Carnival gets closer.

On Capital XTRA, we have lots of plans to celebrate the annual street event in London, which takes place on Sunday 25th August and Monday 26th August 2024.

The party kicks off on Friday 23rd August, but you can start the celebrations early by listening to Capital XTRA Carnival on Global Player with the biggest carnival riddims!

Capital XTRA Carnival on Global Player

Capital XTRA's Carnival Weekender's Schedule:

Friday 23rd August:

Capital XTRA Carnival Breakfast - 6:30 till 10am: Our weekend of Carnival celebrations kicks off during breakfast with Robert Bruce & Shayna Marie.

Carnival Friday Mix: We’ll be continuing the carnival takeover with mixes in every show to keep listeners in the spirit all day.

Friday Night Specialist Shows: The carnival vibes continue into Friday nights on Capital XTRA with our resident DJs Teeshow, Semtex & Kennedy Taylor all mixing the biggest carnival tracks from 7pm – 1am.

Nearly one million people are expected by the organizers Sunday and Monday in the streets of west London's Notting Hill to celebrate Caribbean culture at a carnival considered the largest street demonstration in Europe. Picture: Getty

Saturday 24th August:

Saturday Night Specialist Shows: Superstar DJ, Manny Norte is playing the biggest carnival, dancehall and hip-hop anthems from 7-11pm.

Then the genre defining Afro B is bringing the dancefloor of Africa to air with the biggest Afrobeats from 11pm – 1am.

Expect themed mixes, carnival energy and voice notes to bring the early carnival playlists to life.

Notting Hill Carnival. The Notting Hill Carnival in west London. Picture: Alamy

Sunday 25th August:

Reggae Recipe Daytime Carnival Special with Ras Kwame: Ras Kwame, host of the Reggae Recipe, will bring a taste of the Caribbean to the daytimes with a 100% Carnival takeover live in the mix on Carnival Sunday from 1-4pm.

Sunday Night Specialist Shows: The carnival energy continues late into Sunday nights with big mix shows; The Norte Show with Manny Norte (7-10pm) and the Reggae Recipe with Ras Kwame (10pm-1am).

Expect big tunes in the mix and exclusive interviews as Ras catches up with the biggest names in Carnival culture over the years.

Monday 26th August:

Carnival Brunch with Shayna Marie: On Carnival Monday, Capital XTRA Breakfast's Shayna Marie, known as ‘The Dancehall Princess’ on the station will be live in the mix from 10am – 1pm to get you ready for your carnival plans. The perfect soundtrack to help you prepare for carnival or bring you closer to the party even if you aren’t in London!

Carnival DJ Set live on Global Player: You can watch Capital XTRA Breakfast's Shayna Marie live in the mix for a 1-hour carnival special set

