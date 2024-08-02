The ultimate Notting Hill Carnival anthems to soundtrack your celebrations

Listen to Capital XTRA Carnival: The ultimate Notting Hill Carnival anthems

By Anna Suffolk

Need some inspiration for Carnival anthems to listen to? Capital XTRA have you covered with the biggest carnival riddims!

Notting Hill Carnival takes place this August in London, and a huge part of the celebrations is the music and joy which comes from the melodies soundtracking the streets.

Capital XTRA have curated the ultimate carnival playlist to listen to during August, whether that be during your work day or to accompany you getting ready for the bank holiday weekend.

You can listen to the full playlist on Global Player, and below is a hint of what songs feature on the especially curated playlist of the best carnival riddims!

Heads High - Mr Vegas

This dancehall track is a Carnival classic, which I’m sure will be played all throughout the month of August as Notting Hill Carnival gets closer.

Crocodile Teeth - Skillibeng

Dancehall artist Skillibeng released Crocodile Teeth in 2009 with Nicki Minaj, and is a party starter guaranteed to get the crowd going!

Skillibeng - Crocodile Teeth (Official Music Video)

Rapture - Koffee

Jamaica singer Koffee dropped Rapture in 2022 as part of her album Gifted, and is the perfect riddim to soundtrack your Carnival weekend.

Shabba Madda Pot - Dexta Daps

Dexta Daps - Shabba Madda Pot [Official Music Video HD]

Dexta Daps is one of the most influential dancehall artists, and this song is sensational!

Like Glue - Sean Paul

King of the carnival Sean Paul’s track Like Glue is sure to get everyone dancing.

Temperature - Sean Paul

Temperature is a guaranteed way to get the party started. The first few notes of the track is so easily recognisable you’ll be up on the dance floor before you know it!

Tali - Byron Messia

Byron Messia - Talibans (Official Music Video)

One of 2023’s biggest tracks was Tali by Byron Messia, which was even remixed by Afrobeats star Burna Boy in a part II.

Dancehall Queen - Beenie Man

When you think of Carnival artists, Beenie Man must spring to mind. The dancehall legend’s whole discography could be on this list but we have chosen Dancehall Queen!

Hold Yuh - Gyptian

Jamaican singer Gyptian’s Hold Yuh is a floor-filler and will get even the most reluctant groovers moving!

Jump - Tyla, Skillibeng, Gunna

Tyla has one of the freshest sounds coming out of 2024, and her hit Jump blends together Skillibeng’s dancehall sound and Gunna’s rap melodies.