Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury spark rumours they're back together amid date night

By Anna Suffolk

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have been said to have gone on a cinema date amid rumours that the pair are back together.

Influencer Molly-Mae Hague and her ex-boyfriend Tommy Fury have sparked rumours they are back together after their split.

The pair, who are both 25, reportedly slipped under the radar to go on a cosy cinema date before spending the night together.

This comes as the duo were snapped sharing a New Year's Eve kiss despite breaking up in August, with Molly-Mae set to reveal more about the shocking split during her upcoming documentary.

Tommy and Molly share Bambi together. . Picture: Instagram

The pair appeared to put their split behind them last weekend as a source reports the pair went to watch new horror film Nosferatu together.

The Sun reports that they reunited to watch the movie in Manchester and left the cinema at around midnight.

The tabloid also said: “They were seen cosying up together at the cinema. They were holding hands and generally being really sweet.“

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were together for five years. Picture: ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

They continued: "It snowed heavily overnight and there were no car tracks visible. It looked like Tommy stayed the night. The gates opened this morning and he drove out.”

The duo already co-parent their daughter Bambi together after splitting in August 2024 after rumours ran rampant that Tommy cheated on Molly-Mae.

However, Tommy has denied all rumours of cheating, and Molly-Mae is set to address her split in her upcoming Prime Video documentary, Molly-Mae: Behind It All.