Tommy Fury says daughter Bambi 'is his priority' amid Molly-Mae split

Tommy Fury on juggling his boxing career and being the best dad to Bambi 💓

Tommy Fury visited Capital XTRA Breakfast to chat about his autobiography, and spilled about his devotion towards he and Molly-Mae's daughter, Bambi.

Tommy Fury says daughter Bambi is his 'everything' amid his split with Love Island star and Maebe owner Molly-Mae Hague.

The 25-year-old pro boxer joined Capital XTRA Breakfast with Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie this morning to speak about the release of his autobiography.

He spoke about his boxing career and his life post-split, where he shared that "daughter Bambi and other kids that he has say that I am a great dad."

Tommy Fury visited Capital XTRA Breakfast. Picture: Global

When host Robert Bruce asked Tommy about how he juggles fatherhood with his bustling boxing career, he replied: “It’s tough, but nothing comes before my daughter Bambi. She is everything in my life and the best thing I have in my life."

Robert exclaimed that he has two kids at home and "hasn't been to the gym in two weeks," and asked Tommy how he copes.

"Everything I do is for [Bambi], Tommy said. "By making sure she has a secure future and making sure she never has to worry."

Tommy opened up about fatherhood. Picture: Client

"I factor my schedule around her. Her swimming lessons, ballet, messy play, gymnastics.

Nothing is going to get in the way of that, and my only goal in life is for Bambi and other kids that I have to say I have a great dad."

He continued, and said his children's happiness "means more to me than any fights I win or any money I collect."

Capital XTRA then asked Fury if he would like to see daughter Bambi follow in his footsteps and step into the boxing ring.

"I would persuade her not to do that - boxing is a very tough sport!"

Fury then went to say his parents find it difficult to watch the boxer in the ring due to the brutality of the sport.

"If she really wanted to, how could I stop her!"