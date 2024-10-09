Tommy Fury says he 'still loves' Molly-Mae in first interview after shocking split

9 October 2024, 11:55

Tommy Fury says he 'still loves' Molly-Mae in first interview after shocking split.

By Anna Suffolk

Boxer Tommy Fury has shared his side of the story following his split with influencer Molly-Mae Hague.

Tommy Fury has spoken out amid his shocking split from ex-fiancée Molly-Mae Hague for the first time, saying he 'still loves her' and has hit out against allegations of the cheating.

The ex Love Island star is set to release his autobiography this week, and has shared his thoughts on the split from Maebe owner Molly-Mae Hague, after getting together on the ITV reality show in 2019.

So, what has Tommy Fury said about Molly-Mae in his new book, Lightning Can Strike Twice: My Life as a Fury, and has he spoken about the split?

Tommy and Molly got engaged last year.
Tommy and Molly were together for five years and share daughter Bambi together. . Picture: Instagram

What has Tommy Fury said about the Molly-Mae break up?

Tommy has given an interview to the Daily Mail about his split from influencer and ex Love Islander Molly-Mae Hague, revealing that he plans to get her back.

He said: "Do I still love Molly? 100 per cent. I will love her until my final breath...I know what I have to do in order to resolve things. And that's down to me, nobody else can do that other than me."

Tommy Fury and Molly Mae Hague found love on Love Island.
Tommy Fury and Molly Mae Hague found love on Love Island. Picture: Alamy

The boxer then went to acknowledge the accusations of cheating against the 25-year-old, and insisted that the "truth will come out."

Fury continued to tell the tabloid that the cheating rumours were rubbish and when the truth is revealed, "I think a lot of people might regret their actions and unkind words. The whole world will, I reckon."

"What the public thinks is going on isn’t what is going on. It’s not something I envisaged happening, but it didn’t come out of nowhere," Tommy said.

Tommy said the reason for him and Molly-Mae's split was not down to cheating, but something "that was there previously to all this happening, but the only people who know what is going on in our relationship is between me and Molly."

Cheating allegations against Fury were made after a tabloid source said Molly became aware of the pro boxer being 'unfaithful' to her multiple times during their five-year relationship.

"It seems he would play away when he knew people wouldn’t recognise him. Molly-Mae is absolutely heartbroken and says she fully expects that other women are going to come forward and speak to her about him being unfaithful," the source said.

