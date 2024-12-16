Are Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury back together?

Are Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury back together? Picture: Instagram

Despite breaking up earlier this year, some fans think Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury are back together after being spotted with daughter Bambi.

Molly-Mae Hague and ex-boyfriend Tommy Fury have sparked reconciliation rumours after the pair were spotted on a family day out.

The pair shockingly split just four months ago after first meeting on ITV dating show Love Island in 2019.

The couple share a daughter, Bambi, together, and have now been publicly seen as a trio for the first time amid their split. So, are Molly-Mae and Tommy back together? Here's everything we know.

Tommy Fury and Molly Mae Hague found love on Love Island. Picture: Alamy

Have Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague got back together?

There is no confirmation that influencer Molly-Mae Hague has got back with boxer Tommy Fury four months after their split, however the pair were snapped together over the weekend.

In pictures obtained by this tabloid, the former couple were seen taking their one-year-old daughter Bambi on a winter walk.

Tommy held their daughter as they exited a venue, with Molly keeping it cosy with grey joggers and a brown jacket.

Tommy and Molly got engaged last year. Picture: Instagram

Molly has previously shared that her new chapter without Tommy will be her best yet.

She told fans: "This next chapter of my life, and this next one with Maebe, I honestly feel it will be the best yet.”

Molly-Mae and Tommy announced their split in an Instagram statement in August, but neither person has ever revealed the reason for their separation in the interest of protecting their daughter.