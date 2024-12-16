Are Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury back together?

16 December 2024, 10:59

Are Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury back together?
Are Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury back together? Picture: Instagram

Despite breaking up earlier this year, some fans think Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury are back together after being spotted with daughter Bambi.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Molly-Mae Hague and ex-boyfriend Tommy Fury have sparked reconciliation rumours after the pair were spotted on a family day out.

The pair shockingly split just four months ago after first meeting on ITV dating show Love Island in 2019.

The couple share a daughter, Bambi, together, and have now been publicly seen as a trio for the first time amid their split. So, are Molly-Mae and Tommy back together? Here's everything we know.

Tommy Fury and Molly Mae Hague found love on Love Island.
Tommy Fury and Molly Mae Hague found love on Love Island. Picture: Alamy

Have Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague got back together?

There is no confirmation that influencer Molly-Mae Hague has got back with boxer Tommy Fury four months after their split, however the pair were snapped together over the weekend.

In pictures obtained by this tabloid, the former couple were seen taking their one-year-old daughter Bambi on a winter walk.

Tommy held their daughter as they exited a venue, with Molly keeping it cosy with grey joggers and a brown jacket.

Tommy and Molly got engaged last year.
Tommy and Molly got engaged last year. Picture: Instagram

Molly has previously shared that her new chapter without Tommy will be her best yet.

She told fans: "This next chapter of my life, and this next one with Maebe, I honestly feel it will be the best yet.”

Molly-Mae and Tommy announced their split in an Instagram statement in August, but neither person has ever revealed the reason for their separation in the interest of protecting their daughter.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Drake gifts female winner of viral lookalike contest $10,000

Drake gifts female winner of viral lookalike contest $10,000

Are Stormzy & Victoria Monet dating? All about his new rumoured girlfriend

Are Stormzy & Victoria Monet dating? All about his new rumoured girlfriend

Is Maya Jama leaving Love Island? Maura Higgins hosting rumours explained

Is Maya Jama leaving Love Island? Maura Higgins hosting rumours explained

Drake shares new NFL collab ahead of Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance

Drake shares new NFL collab ahead of Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance

Trending

Beyonce's 'name change' sparks speculation from fans amid Jay-Z allegations

Beyonce's 'name change' sparks speculation from fans amid Jay-Z allegations

Nelly 'Where The Party At Tour' 2025: Dates, Tickets, Support & More.

Nelly 'Where The Party At Tour' 2025: Dates, Tickets, Support & More

How much money does Mariah Carey make every Christmas?

How much money does Mariah Carey make every Christmas?

Is Beyoncé a billionaire? Her Net Worth revealed

Is Beyoncé a billionaire? Her Net Worth revealed

Marcus Jordan sparks dating rumours with Eddie Murphy's ex-wife amid Larsa Pippen split

Marcus Jordan sparks dating rumours with Eddie Murphy's ex-wife amid Larsa Pippen split

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working