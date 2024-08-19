When is the Love Is Blind: UK Reunion?

When is the Love Is Blind: UK Reunion? Picture: Netflix

By Anna Suffolk

When is the Love is Blind: UK Reunion for series 1? Here are all the details ahead of the finale airing on Netflix.

Love Is Blind: UK has been airing across Netflix, with the latest batch seeing the contestants counting down to their wedding days after getting engaged.

30 singletons have been dwindled down to the likes of Maria and Tom, Ollie and Demi and Catherine and Freddie, and fans are excited to see whether the pairings will say 'I do' down the aisle.

The reunion typically sees the couples come back after a few months following the events of the finale of Love Is Blind: UK, with Emma and Matt Willis hosting. So, when is the LIB UK reunion and what time does it come out on Netflix?

Love is Blind UK is coming to an end. Picture: Netflix

When does the Love Is Blind: UK reunion come out on Netflix?

There is not long to wait until the Love Is Blind: UK reunion as it is released on Monday 26th August, on the Bank Holiday weekend.

It will be able to stream from 9pm BST. With previous US seasons of Love is Blind, they've been able to watch in the early hours or at a later date. As the new series is the UK edition, it will be streamed at UK time.

It's currently not known if the UK reunion will be live, or pre-recorded hours or days before.

Some of the LIB UK couples ahead of the reunion. Picture: Netflix

In an official statement Netflix said: "In this episode Emma and Matt will reunite the cast for the first time since their 'I do' or 'I don't'. They’ll look back on their time in the experiment, break down this season’s twists and turns and be joined by special guests from the pod squad to answer all our burning questions. The countdown to the unmissable event has begun!"

The couples who got engaged on Love is Blind UK are all expected to be at the reunion; Benaiah and Nicole, Ollie and Demi, Catherine and Freddie, Sabrina and Steven, Tom and Maria and Jasmine and Bobby.