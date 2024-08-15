Exclusive

Love Is Blind: UK hosts Matt & Emma Willis reveal the biggest difference to the US series

Love Is Blind: UK hosts Matt & Emma Willis reveal the biggest difference to the US series. Picture: Netflix / Global

By Anna Suffolk

Hosts of Love Is Blind: UK Matt & Emma Willis have revealed the biggest difference between the UK and US series.

Love Is Blind is midway through its first ever UK series on Netflix, which sees 30 singletons try and gauge a connection to their partner without ever properly seeing them.

Hosted by presenting couple Matt and Emma Willis, Love is Blind: UK has wowed viewers with its dramatic moments, as well as depicting the start of some special romances for some British couples.

The duo joined Manny Norte, who is currently covering for Robert Bruce & Shayna Marie on Capital XTRA Breakfast, to tease the reunion episode and revealed the biggest differences between the new UK and existing US versions.

Emma and Matt Willis host Love is Blind: UK. Picture: Netflix

Speaking to Manny Norte, Emma and Matt explained the biggest differences between the UK and existing US versions of Love Is Blind.

"If you are a fan of the show, you get Love is Blind, but you get a very British version of it," Matt says.

Emma chimed in: "It's got a very British sense of humour, it's less big and very slightly awkwardly British about declarations of love!"

Love is Blind is heading to the UK! Picture: Netflix

"It's very self-deprecating, the banter needs to be there." Matt then revealed he did predictions as to how the couples would fare, and revealed he got zero right.

"Essentially it's an experiment on the connection you have without seeing them."

Meanwhile, Emma and Matt also teased the upcoming reunion episode of the hit Netflix show, set to air on August 26 at 9pm BST.