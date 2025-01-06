Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet make rare PDA appearance at the Golden Globe Awards

By Anna Suffolk

Kylie Jenner and her actor boyfriend Timothee Chalamet made a rare public appearance at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards.

Kardashians star Kylie Jenner and A Complete Unknown actor Timothee Chalamet have made a rare PDA-laden appearance at the 2025 Golden Globes.

For the second year in the row, the celebrity couple made a public appearance at the event, and seemed to hold hands and kiss during the ceremony.

Jenner and Chalamet first sparked dating rumours in 2023, and two years on the pair offered a glimpse into their private dating life.

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes. Picture: Getty

The pair sat together as Timothee was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama gong, who missed out on winning to Adrian Brody. Sat amongst the couple were Chalamet's co-stars Elle Fanning and Monica Barbaro.

Kylie and Timmy's smooch was captured and shared online by an onlooker as the couple sat at their table during the award ceremony.

Kylie Jenner, 27, wore a stunning silver vintage chainmail dress from Versace's 1999 collection, as Chalamet opted for a black open suit.

Kylie Jenner hung out with Timmy's co-stars. Picture: Getty

Kylie Jenner and Timothee's date night started during the ceremony, as the Dune actor walked the red carpet solo.

The Kardashians star recently told ELLE that she opts to keep her love life private: “I think it’s important to keep things to yourself. It’s hard for me to make a decision by myself sometimes, so the opinion of the whole world…it can be tough.”

Kylie and Timmy recently spent a few days in the festive season together, and has even introduced him to Jenner's two children Stormi and Aire.