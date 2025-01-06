Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet make rare PDA appearance at the Golden Globe Awards

6 January 2025, 11:53

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet make rare PDA appearance at the Golden Globe Awards
Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet make rare PDA appearance at the Golden Globe Awards. Picture: Getty

By Anna Suffolk

Kylie Jenner and her actor boyfriend Timothee Chalamet made a rare public appearance at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kardashians star Kylie Jenner and A Complete Unknown actor Timothee Chalamet have made a rare PDA-laden appearance at the 2025 Golden Globes.

For the second year in the row, the celebrity couple made a public appearance at the event, and seemed to hold hands and kiss during the ceremony.

Jenner and Chalamet first sparked dating rumours in 2023, and two years on the pair offered a glimpse into their private dating life.

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes. Picture: Getty

The pair sat together as Timothee was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama gong, who missed out on winning to Adrian Brody. Sat amongst the couple were Chalamet's co-stars Elle Fanning and Monica Barbaro.

Kylie and Timmy's smooch was captured and shared online by an onlooker as the couple sat at their table during the award ceremony.

Kylie Jenner, 27, wore a stunning silver vintage chainmail dress from Versace's 1999 collection, as Chalamet opted for a black open suit.

Kylie Jenner hung out with Timmy's co-stars.
Kylie Jenner hung out with Timmy's co-stars. Picture: Getty

Kylie Jenner and Timothee's date night started during the ceremony, as the Dune actor walked the red carpet solo.

The Kardashians star recently told ELLE that she opts to keep her love life private: “I think it’s important to keep things to yourself. It’s hard for me to make a decision by myself sometimes, so the opinion of the whole world…it can be tough.”

Kylie and Timmy recently spent a few days in the festive season together, and has even introduced him to Jenner's two children Stormi and Aire.

Elle Fanning, Kylie Jenner and Dakota Fanning attend the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Elle Fanning, Kylie Jenner and Dakota Fanning attend the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. Picture: Getty

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Is Zendaya engaged to Tom Holland? Her Golden Globe ring sparks speculation

Is Zendaya engaged to Tom Holland? Her Golden Globe ring sparks speculation

Get to know rapper Doechii: Her age, where she’s from & net worth

Get to know rapper Doechii: Her age, where she’s from & net worth

Lori Harvey responds to Aaron Pierre girlfriend rumours

Lori Harvey responds to Aaron Pierre girlfriend rumours

Kylie Jenner kids: how old are they & what are their names?

Kylie Jenner kids: how old are they & what are their names?

Kylie Jenner

Trending

Is Kylie Jenner still dating Timothee Chalamet?

Is Kylie Jenner still dating Timothee Chalamet?

Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR New Album 2024: Release Date, Tracklist & Features

Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR New Album 2025: Release Date, Tracklist & Features

Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist dating timeline: When they met and how long they've been together

Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist dating timeline: When they met and how long they've been together
Mariah Carey, 55, sparks dating rumours with Anderson Paak, 38

Mariah Carey, 55, sparks dating rumours with Anderson Paak, 38

Is Maya Jama dating Rúben Dias?

Is Maya Jama dating Rúben Dias?

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working