Is Kylie Jenner still dating Timothee Chalamet?

By Anna Suffolk

Are Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet still together? Here's everything we know about the 'A Complete Unknown' actor and Kardashian's stars relationship.

Back in 2023, one of Hollywood's most unlikely celebrity pairings happened - a relationship between Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet.

The 27-year-old Kardashians star has been dating the 29-year-old Dune actor for over a year now, and although the pair have kept their relationship fairly private, there has been a few instances that the pair have been snapped together.

So, are Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet still dating and what is the most recent update to their relationship? Here's everything you need to know.

Are Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet still dating?

Yes, Kylie and Timmy are still very much an item as of January 2025, with the pair reportedly spending the festive period together.

Page Six reports that "They had a really nice dinner together with Kylie’s family, and they drove around to look at Christmas lights” with Jenner’s children: Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2.

The insider reports that Kylie and Timothee spent Christmas together early, and went to their families for the actual day.

How long have Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet been together for?

Kylie Jenner has been rumoured to be dating Timothee Chalemet since April 2023, when Jenner's car was pictured outside Chalamet's house.

In September 2023 the pair made their public debut in a private balcony during Beyonce's Renaissance Tour, where the couple even kissed during the gig.

Since then, the pair have made various public appearances together, including a very public Golden Globes and US Open PDA.

What is the current status of Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's relationship?

As of January 2025, Kylie and Timmy are still going strong, and the pair are now integrating each other into their lives.

“It took Kylie a long time to introduce him to her kids. He's part of the family now though. Her kids know him as a 'friend.' ”

The source adds: “Her relationship with him is great and very easy. He's super supportive of her priorities and he works around her schedule a lot. They are both committed to making it work."