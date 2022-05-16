Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott slammed for taking Stormi, 4, to 2022 Billboard Music Awards

The couple faced major backlash online, for taking their daughter to the award show as well as Scott performing onstage for the first time since the Astroworld incident

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have come under fire for bringing their four-year-old daughter Stormi to the 2022 Billboard Awards, with fans calling them 'irresponsible' and 'inappropriate'.

The couples attendance at the award show, which took place in Las Vegas, was due to Scott returning to the stage for the first time since the Astroworld incident, that saw 10 people die.

Travis Scott, Stormi Webster, and Kylie Jenner attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Picture: Getty

After images surfaced of Stormi walking the red carpet in a small off-the-shoulder dress, fans couldn't help but take to social media to share their thoughts on the matter.

One user wrote: "Dress is way too much for a toddler, Inappropriate for a child her age".

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, and Travis Scott backstage during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022. Picture: Getty

Another person commented: "She’s literally a child I cannot. That is not a kids dress. She's super cute, but that dress is disturbing to see on a little kid".

A third person added: "Sorry this is inappropriate for a child".

Not only did the face criticism for bringing their child to the award show, but also for Travis taking to the stage to perform.

One Twitter user added: "If I had a loved one killed in that Astroworld tragedy that headline would enrage me. Stop spotlighting those people".

The sold-out festival, which had more than 50,000 in attendance, saw people without tickets jumping fences and turn styles and avoiding metal detectors resulted in several deaths.

Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Picture: Getty

This lead to audiences compressing towards the front of the stage, causing shortness of breath, cardiac arrest and several injuries.

Last week, Shanazia Williamson used Scott for 'wrongful death' after she claimed she suffered a miscarriage during the crowd surge, adding that she was trampled and crushed at the festival'.