2 July 2024, 11:12

What happened to Jamie Foxx? Actor reveals mystery illness.

By Anna Suffolk

Actor Jamie Foxx has broken his silence on his mystery illness which left him hospitalised in 2023.

Jamie Foxx has opened up about his mystery illness which left him hospitalised in April last year while filming Back in Action with Cameron Diaz.

The 56-year-old actor was admitted to hospital for an unknown medical emergency, where he was left fighting for his life and unable to walk.

His illness sent shockwaves around the world as fans wished for a speedy recovery, with the actor now breaking his silence on what happened in 2023.

Jamie Foxx was hospitalised last year with a mystery illness.

What happened to Jamie Foxx? What is his illness?

Jamie Foxx has opened up about his illness and hospitalisation to a small group of people in Phoenix, Arizona, after previously speaking in late 2023 that he experienced a "medical complication" that April.

Speaking to fans in Arizona, he refused to say what he had been diagnosed with, but revealed it started with a "bad headache" which resulted in him asking for Advil, and was then "gone for 20 days."

He also said he couldn't remember anything during the hospital stay, and dismissed rumours about his condition, saying he was not paralysed or blind, but did not reveal any details about what had gone on.

Jamie Foxx has had a 20-year movie career.

Foxx bravely spoke about his illness in December 2023, and addressed a crowd saying: "I cherish every single minute now, it’s different, I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy because it’s tough when it’s almost over, when you see the tunnel.

"I saw the tunnel — I didn’t see the light."It was hot in that tunnel too, I don’t know where I was going. ‘S**t, am I going to the right place?’

”He added: "I have a new respect for life. I have a new respect for my art."

