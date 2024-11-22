Jack Harlow 'Hello Miss Johnson' Lyrics Meaning Revealed

Jack Harlow 'Hello Miss Johnson' Lyrics Meaning Revealed. Picture: GETTY / CLIENT

By Anna Suffolk

What are the lyrics to Jack Harlow's new song 'Hello Miss Johnson' and what do they mean? Here's everything you need to know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jack Harlow is back with a new song called 'Hello Miss Johnson', and we are obsessed with the lyrics and the meaning behind them.

The singer, who shot to fame thanks to his catchy tracks 'What's Poppin' and 'First Class', has released 'Hello Miss Johnson' with an accompanying music video comprised of security cam footage.

So, who is 'Hello Miss Johnson' and what do Jack Harlow's lyrics mean? Here's everything you need to know.

Jack Harlow is back for a new song! Picture: Getty

Who is 'Hello Miss Johnson' in Jack Harlow's new song?

Harlow flirts with “Miss Johnson’s daughter” while delivering heartfelt lyrics in the song.

“Hello, Miss Johnson, you know why I’m callin’/ You know I’ve been fallin’, fallin’ for your daughter/ I think about her often, correct me if I’m wrong, but/ Was it you that gave the eyes to her I be lost in?/ Thought so.”

'Hello Miss Johnson' can be read as an interpolation of Outkast’s hit song “Ms. Jackson”.

Jack Harlow has released three studio albums. Picture: Alamy

Jack Harlow - Hello Miss Johnson [Official Music Video]

What are the lyrics to Jack Harlow's song 'Hello Miss Johnson'?

Here are the full lyrics to 'Hello Miss Johnson' by Jack Harlow:

Other girls? F*ck them

I'd rather touch myself to you than f*ck them

Only confide in you, I can't trust them

Because I'm fine with you, over here lyin' with you, I wanna

Show you off to the city I'm from

And ride 'round with you, fine dine with you

I think about you all the damn time, for real

You tell me, "That's just game", I ain't lying, it's true

I never seem to get a sufficient amount of you

Sometimes I think to you I might as well be Mountain Dew

Bad for ya, I'm crazy about you, I'm mad for ya

'Bout to dial your mom's home number and ask for ya, like

"Hello, Miss Johnson, you know why I'm callin'

You know I've been fallin', fallin' for your daughter

I think about her often, correct me if I'm wrong, but

Was it you that gave the eyes to her I be lost in? Thought so

Tell her I said hello if you can, and also

That I can't wait to see her again, and also

Tell her call me when she get a chance

'Cause I got so much to say, and I appreciate you, ma'am"

We could go Monaco, take you out on a boat

Say goodbye to Domino's, let's get you some pasta

You don't need no doctor to help you with your posture

You walkin 'round head high, that's why I said hi

That's why I came up to you poking my chest out

Pressed out, tryna make you mine for the sake of humankind

How'd you get so wise? Must have taken you some time

I can't help but wonder what your parents make of you and I

Let's go to Nice

And give your sister a niece

I'm tryna make the population increase

I'm tryna see you indec' fore we head back East

Your mom called askin' when you plan to be home

It's been a week or so longer than you said you'd be gone

You say you love her, then you ask her what the family's on

Before you hang up on her, hand me the phone so I can say

"Hello, Miss Johnson, you know why I'm callin'

You know I've been fallin', fallin' for your daughter

I think about her often, correct me if I'm wrong, but

Was it you that gave the eyes to her I be lost in? Thought so

Tell her I said hello if you can, and also

That I can't wait to see her again, and also

Tell her call me when she get a chance

'Cause I got so much to say, and I appreciate you, ma'am"