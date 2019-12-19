Capital XTRA & I Saw It First present the hottest new female talent: Top 5 artists announced

19 December 2019, 10:28 | Updated: 19 December 2019, 17:43

Capital XTRA and I Saw It First announce final 5 artists
Capital XTRA and I Saw It First announce final 5 artists. Picture: I Saw It First

Check out our final five female artists who have the chance to be seen and heard by millions with I SAW IT FIRST!

Having partnered with I Saw it First recently to find the UK’s hottest new female music talent, the time has finally come for us to reveal the final 5 artists.

We started our search in October to find an aspiring artist worthy of winning £25K and a music deal with I Saw it First and we were inundated with some amazing talent. Now, after the judging panel (including Capital XTRA’s Yinka and Shayna Marie) picked the top 21 artists, each one went on to create their own music video, styled by I Saw it First.

For the last two weeks you’ve been voting for the music videos you love and deciding which artist you want to win and help to kick start their music career.

Today, Yinka & Shayna Marie announced the top 5 artists who are in the running to win and you can check them all out below…

Visit Isawitfirst.com to check out all the music videos and shop the girls' looks.

