How long is the Love Island final on for? Runtime revealed

29 July 2024, 13:25

How long is the Love Island final on for? Runtime revealed. Picture: ITV

How long is the 2024 Love Island final on for tonight? Here's everything you need to know.

Love Island 2024 is coming to an end tonight after eight weeks of dramatic dumpings, re-couplings and appearances by host Maya Jama.

The ITV2 dating show is on its 11th season and this year has seen the introduction of the first ever celebrity contestant Joey Essex, who is currently in a couple with Jessy Potts, who were dumped yesterday.

So, how long is the Love Island final on for tonight on Monday 29th July? Here's everything you need to know.

Maya Jama wowed in the red latex minidress.
Maya Jama is the host of Love Island. . Picture: ITV

How long will the Love Island final be on for tonight?

According to the ITV schedule, the Love Island 2024 final will start at 9pm and ends at 10:35pm.

The final will last for 95 minutes, a whole 35 minutes longer than normal episodes, which will see one of the finalists win the dating show and scoop up a cash prize of £50,000.

Love Island finals typically consist of the final dates and declaration of love, with the rest of the episode being live as the winners are crowned.

Love Island isn't on at its normal time.
Love Island is ending soon. Picture: ITV

How long has Love Island been on for?

The current series began back on 3rd June and has aired every night from Sunday to Friday at 9pm, with new bombshells joining every week and contestants being dumped every few days.

Casa Amor has been and gone, with Ayo dumping Mimii for Casa Amor bombshell Jess, and has been cultivating a relationship with her in the weeks since.

