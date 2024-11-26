Halle Bailey seen with ex-boyfriend DDG for first time since split

26 November 2024, 14:41

Halle Bailey seen with ex-boyfriend DDG for first time since split
Halle Bailey, 24, has been spotted with her ex-boyfriend DDG for the first time since their split mere months ago.

Halle Bailey and ex-boyfriend DDG have sparked reconciliation rumours after being spotted together for the first time publicly since their split.

The pair announced that they would be breaking up but continuing to co-parent their son Halo, who is about to turn one, together.

The pair have now been spotted alongside their son Halo, with the pair looking affectionate as they embark on an outing with their child.

In the Snapchat video which has been posted to this Instagram page, Halle and DDG are spotted speaking and laughing together whilst holding their little one.

DDG tries out a T-shirt and shows it off to Halle who shares the compliment: "Oh my God, it's so cute," she gushed.

Their positive interaction has led many to speculate that they may have rekindled their romance after their split last month.

This has been the first public appearance of the pair since they split and after Halle slammed DDG for bringing their son Halo on Kai Cenat's livestream.

"Just so you know I am out of town and I don’t approve of my baby being on a stream tonight," the singer said."I wasn’t told or notified. I am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people."

The pair have not commented on reconciliation rumours, and they appear to be co-parenting their son Halo together.

