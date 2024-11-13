DDG addresses having 'more children' with ex-girlfriend Halle Bailey

DDG addresses having 'more children' with ex-girlfriend Halle Bailey. Picture: Getty Images

DDG has spoken out and said he wants more children with ex-girlfriend Halle Bailey.

Rapper DDG has revealed he wants 'more children' with his ex-girlfriend, actress Halle Bailey, in a vlog for his YouTube channel.

His desires to have a sibling to Halo, who is soon to turn one, was spoken about in a video where he reflected on the closeness of his own brother and sisters.

Halle Bailey and DDG announced their split last month, and recently made headlines after she called the rapper out on bringing baby Halo onto Kai Cenat's livestream in front of millions of viewers without her consent.

Halle Bailey and DDG split earlier this year. Picture: Getty

Speaking to his YouTube channel, DDG opened up about his desire to grow his family.

“I do want to have another kid,” he said. “But I will say this — I don’t want to have another kid too far away.

"Like, I don’t want Halo to be 10 and his little brother is 1. I feel like that defeats the entire purpose of having another kid.”

DDG shares Halo with Halle Bailey. Picture: Instagram

DDG spoke about his own family and his siblings to justify his decision, and said him and his brother, who is four years apart, share a close bond.

The rapper said if he doesn't have another child "within the next four years," it is likely he won't have any more at all.

In the video, DDG also ruled out having children with anyone other than ex-girlfriend Halle Bailey.

DDG is a rapper and YouTuber. Picture: Getty

“One thing that I do not want to do is have ‘baby mamas,’” he continued.

“If I was to have another kid, it definitely would be with the same person. I don’t want to have kids with multiple people.”

Halle and DDG are co-parenting their son Halo together.