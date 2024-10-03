Who is Future's rumoured new girlfriend Donna Dafi? Inside her age, ethnicity & job

Future has been spotted holding hands with singer Donna Dafi, and fans are eager to find out more about his rumoured love interest.

Future has been spotted with a rumoured new beau, singer Donna Dafi at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month.

The 'Mask Off' rapper has had a string of high-profile romances, including Ciara and Lori Harvey, however appears to be taken with the singer.

So, who is Future's rumoured new girlfriend Donna Dafi, what is her age and where does she come from? Here's a fact file about the singer.

Donna Dafi is a German singer.
Donna Dafi is a German singer. Picture: Getty

Who is Future's rumoured girlfriend Donna Dafi?

Not much is known about Donna Dafi, however she is a German singer and influencer, including her age and birthday.

However, her Spotify bio reads that at the age of five, she decided to start singing as well as taking dance classes.

Her brother Rinor works with her as a DJ and producer alongside her as a singer.

Mateo Jaschik and Donna Dafi attend the Bunte New Faces Award Style at Fredericks Cafe & Bar on September 8, 2022
Mateo Jaschik and Donna Dafi attend the Bunte New Faces Award Style at Fredericks Cafe & Bar on September 8, 2022. Picture: Getty

What is Donna Dafi's ethnicity?

On Donna Dafi's Instagram bio, it says she is of German, Albanian and Nigerian descent.

On her Spotify bio, it says her Grandfather was a tribal king in Nigeria.

Future and Donna Dafi sparked rumours they are dating after being snapped holding hands at Business of Fashion 500 Gala in Paris, France on Saturday (September 28).

