Eminem's mum Debbie Nelson dies age 69: Cause of death revealed
3 December 2024, 17:16
Eminem's mother Debbie Nelson has passed away at the age of 69 following her battle with lung cancer.
Debbie Nelson, the mother of rapper Eminem, has died at the age of 69 amid a battle with lung cancer.
A representative for Slim Shady confirmed to PEOPLE that Nelson had passed in the evening of Monday, December 2nd in St Joseph, MO.
News of Debbie's illness were first uncovered earlier this year by multiple outlets.
TMZ reported with PEOPLE confirming Debbie Nelson passed at the age of 69 from complications related to lung cancer.
She was born in 1955, and married Eminem's father, Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr. when she was 16. At the age of 18, she welcomed the rapper in 1972. Eminem's estranged father died in 2019 at the age of 67.
In Eminem's early career, the rapper spoke about he and his mother's rocky relationship in shocking tracks like "Cleanin' Out My Closet", which led to Nelson suing her son for $11 million for defamation.
However, the pair made attempts to repair their relationship throughout her later years.
When Eminem was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, she celebrated the news.
"Marshall, I want to say, I could not let this day go by without congratulating you on your induction into the Hall of Fame," she said in a since-deleted video. "I love you very much. I knew you'd get there. It's been a long ride," added Nelson at the time. "I'm very, very proud of you."