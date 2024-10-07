How many children does Eminem have? His kids as daughter Hailie Jade announces pregnancy

How many children does Eminem have? His kids including Hailie Jade. Picture: Getty Images / Instagram

By Anna Suffolk

As Eminem is set to become a Grandfather, here's how many kids the 'Houdini' rapper has and their names and ages.

Eminem revealed his daughter Hailie Jade's pregnancy in his music video for 'Temporary' in October 2024, which has left fans wondering how many kids the 'Lose Yourself' rapper has.

The rapper and his ex-wife Kim Scott have three children together - Hailie Jade Scott, Alaina Scott and Stevie Laine Scott.

So, here's everything you need to know about Eminem's three children and soon-to-be grandchild.

Eminem and Hailie Jade Mathers attends the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

How many kids does Eminem have biologically?

Eminem has three children - Hailie Jade Mathers (who is his biological child), Alaina Marie Scott and Stevie Laine Mathers, and has opened up about his delight in being a father.

“Bein’ a dad is definitely living a double life,” Eminem, born Marshall Mathers, told Rolling Stone in 2004.

Eminem legally adopted and given custody of his niece Alaina as well as Scott's youngest Stevie, who was born in 2002.

Does Eminem have a son?

The rapper does not have a son, however Eminem's youngest child, Stevie Laine, came out as non-binary in 2021. They use they/them pronouns according to their Instagram.

Eminem legally adopted Stevie in 2005 after reconciling with his ex Kim Scott, who is Stevie’s mother.

Stevie is currently in a relationship with TikTok star Declan Jace.