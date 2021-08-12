Who is Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott? Relationship timeline, career, kids & more
Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott has recently made headlines. Here's what we know about the star...
Kim Scott has been in the public eye for decades, especially due to her once being the wife of the Detriot legendary rapper Eminem.
Eminem's ex-wife, Kim Scott, reportedly hospitalised over suicide attempt
While Scott (real name Kimberly Anne Scott) and Eminem have now divorced, the pair were teenage lovers, who met in 1989. They eventually got married in 1999, but divorced just two years later.
But, who is Kim Scott? Here's everything we know about her.
Who is Kim Scott?
Kimberly is most known in the media for being Eminem's ex-wife.
Their tumultuous relationship was well documented in the 90s and early noughties in the tabloids.
The now 46-year-old was born on January 9, 1975 in a tough part of Michigan.
Kim and her twin sister Dawn reportedly ran away from their home in 1988 and moved into a youth shelter outside of Detroit, Michigan.
Scott's twin sister, Dawn – who tragically died of a heroin overdose in 2016.
The death of her sister hit her hard. She also had a very toxic relationship with Eminem, where he even went as far as rapping about murdering her on the track '97 Bonnie & Clyde'.
While staying true to where she grew up, Kim Scott now lives in a she now lives in a massive home in the suburbs of Macomb, Michigan.
What does Kim Scott do as a career?
What Kim does for a work is unknown, however she does have an estimated worth of around £1.5M.
This is believed to be mainly from her former marriage to Eminem.
Eminem and Kim Scott relationship timeline
Kim and Eminem were childhood sweethearts.They met in 1987 when both were just teenagers.
The couple began a romance that would last through the '90s, resulting in the birth of their daughter, Hailie, in 1995.
Eminem and Scott met in 1988 at a house party when they were teenagers and began dating through high school.
In 1995, the couple welcomed a daughter, Hailie Jade. Four years later, Scott and Em got married.
The pair had an on/off romance. They got married in 1999 and divorced in 2001.
However, the pair remarried in 2006. They then decided to divorce again after a few months.
As part of their settlement, Scott reportedly receives more than $50,000 from her Em, in annual payments.
Did Kim Scott have a suicide attempt?
Police attended the 46-year-old’s Michigan home on July 30 after receiving reports of a suicidal person, TMZ has reported.
Kim Scott was reportedly defensive when police arrived and eventually restrained.
She was then taken to hospital for medical and psychological evaluation, before returning to her home for recovery.
Scott has previously attempted suicide in October 2015.
In an interview with Detroit’s Channel 955 at the time, she said: “I never expected to make it out of that alive."
"I apologized immensely. I did not even expect to make it through that, and I told [police] that I tried to do this on purpose.”
Giving props to Eminem for his help after the overdose, she said: “He’s been real supportive. We’re really close.“We’re just trying to raise our kids together and make it as normal for them as possible.”
Does Kim Scott have children?
Kim Scott and Eminem share one biological daughter, Hailie Jade.
It is rumoured that Eminem adopted Kim's daughter, Whitney. from a previous relationship.
The former couple also adopted a third daughter, Alana, who was the daughter of Kim's sister Dawn, who later died of a drug overdose.
Kimberly is also mother to a son Parker Scott from another relationship she had.