Who is Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott? Relationship timeline, career, kids & more

Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott has recently made headlines. Here's what we know about the star...

Kim Scott has been in the public eye for decades, especially due to her once being the wife of the Detriot legendary rapper Eminem.

While Scott (real name Kimberly Anne Scott) and Eminem have now divorced, the pair were teenage lovers, who met in 1989. They eventually got married in 1999, but divorced just two years later.

But, who is Kim Scott? Here's everything we know about her.