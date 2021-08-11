Eminem's ex-wife, Kim Scott, reportedly hospitalised over suicide attempt

Kim is now back home and recovering after being rushed to hospital for medical and psychological evaluation.

TRIGGER WARNING: This article mentions suicide and self-harm.

Eminem's ex-wife, Kim Scott, was hospitalised following a suicide attempt, TMZ reports.

Police and emergency responders were called to Kim's home in Michigan on July 30th after receiving a call of a suicidal person.

The report states Kim had to be restrained by deputies due to her violent behaviour, which made it difficult for paramedics to check her vitals.

Kim had allegedly cut herself and had several small lacerations on the back of her leg, with a large amount of blood found on the floor at the scene.

She was rushed to hospital for medical and psychological evaluation, and is now back at home and recovering.

Kim was married to Detroit native Eminem from 1999 to 2001, before briefly remarrying for a few months in 2006. They share one child, daughter Hailie.

Eminem is yet to address the reports.