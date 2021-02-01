What is Clubhouse? The invite-only social media app explained

What is clubhouse? The invite-only social media app explained. Picture: Getty

The new audio-only social media app has attracted many stars such as Drake, Meek Mill, 21 Savage and more...

The new Clubhouse social media app has taken the internet by storm – with many users indulging in the fresh app with exciting features.

Everyone wants to be invited to this exclusive audio-only social media platform, offering a closer feel to celebrities, talent shows and interesting conversations.

Clubhouse launched in April 2020 for creatives from all over the world to network.

But why is the app invite-only? Find out more about the Clubhouse app below.