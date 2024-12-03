Blueface gets face tattoo dedicated to Chrisean Rock amid marriage speculation

Blueface gets face tattoo dedicated to Chrisean Rock amid marriage speculation. Picture: Getty

Rapper Blueface has shown his dedication to on-off girlfriend Chrisean Rock by getting a face tattoo in tribute of her whilst in prison.

Blueface has got a new inking dedicated to his on-off girlfriend and mother to his child, Chrisean Rock, amid speculation the pair have got married.

The 'Thotiana' showed off the new face tattoo after Chrisean Rock shared a video of the couple on a jail call together.

The rapper has been in jail since earlier this year, where he was sentenced to four years after violating his probation.

Rock and Blueface have had an up and down relationship. . Picture: Getty

Gossip account The Shade Room took a screenshot of Blueface and Chrisean Rock's video call from prison that she shared on social media and noticed the new inking on the rappers left cheek.

The tattoo in honour of Rock simply reads 'Chrisean', and other tattoos on his face include a trophy. Rock has a tattoo of Blueface's face on her body.

This new inking has fuelled speculation that the pair have wed, with the pair now having matching Instagram bios.

Blueface is currently locked up. Picture: Getty

The pair have coinciding bios of the bride and groom emoji whilst tagging their simultaneous partners.

One person who isn't a fan of Blueface's new inking is his mother, Karlissa, who shared private messages criticising the tattoos and his life choices.

"You play arts and crafts on your face is diabolical,” his mother said.