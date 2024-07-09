Chrisean Rock responds to Bhad Bhabie's allegation of ex Le Vaughn's abuse

Chrisean Rock responds to Bhad Bhabie's allegation of ex Le Vaughn's abuse. Picture: Getty Images

Chrisean Rock has shared her support for Bhad Bhabie, who recently shared that she alleges her ex-boyfriend Le Vaughn of domestic abuse.

Chrisean Rock has responded to Bhad Bhabie's allegations of abuse by her ex-boyfriend Le Vaughn in a recent social media post.

The internet personality has shared her support for 21-year-old Danielle Bregoli, who opened up about the alleged abuse from her now ex-partner, rapper Le Vaughn this week.

Rock is currently in jail after being sentenced for assault, but that hasn't stopped her from weighing in on the ongoing situation between Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn.

Chrisean Rock has jumped to Bhad Bhabie's defence. Picture: Getty

Chrisean's message on X, formerly known as Twitter, saw her offer a prayer hands and crying emoji as she tagged Bregoli in her message.

Rock is currently serving 30 days in jail after being sentenced last month and 12 months of probation after an assault, and may now be extradited to Oklahoma on a warrant.

Fans took to social media to react to Chrisean's response from jail about Bhad Bhabie's case, with one saying: "Chrisean you need to be praying for YOURSELF!"

Bhad Bhabie has shared shocking footage of a man she describes to be her ex-boyfriend assaulting her. Picture: Instagram

Another quipped: "Girl who gave this inmate a phone ???", noting that Rock is seemingly in jail after being sentenced.

Bhad Bhabie shared a statement on her Instagram story which has since been deleted. Parts of the statement read: "This doesn't happen this extreme often, but LV definitely has a problem. He's going to get the help he needs."

"My point in sharing this wasn't to attack him, it was for him to see what he does is wrong and too take accountability and make a real change."