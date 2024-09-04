Why is Chrisean Rock in jail and when will she be released?

Why was Chrisean Rock arrested and how long has she got left in jail?

Chrisean Rock is currently making headlines after being sent to prison at the same time as her on-off boyfriend Blueface is also spending time inside.

The 24-year-old has a child with Blueface, and was arrested for drug possession this summer.

Earlier this month, it was revealed she could face up to eight years for her alleged crimes, amid Blueface currently serving four years. However, Chrisean Rock could be getting released soon, so here's all we know.

Chrisean Rock is currently in prison. Picture: Getty

Why is Chrisean Rock currently in prison?

Chrisean Rock is in jail after being previously charged with possession of controlled dangerous substances with intent to distribute and failure to have a tax stamp affixed to the drugs.

She has had a warrant out for her arrest since March 2024, and was arrested at Blueface's court hearing back in August.

The charges come from Chrisean's arrest in early 2022, where she was pulled over from a traffic stop where police found drugs in the car.

Rock was arrested at Blueface's court hearing. Picture: Getty

When will Chrisean Rock get released from jail?

According to Baddies co-star who has worked with Rock, Natalie Nunn spoke on an Instagram Live that she is set to be released as early as September 9th.

This release date has not been confirmed, so fans will have to wait a few days to see what happens and if she is released.

Rock and Blueface were together from 2020 to 2023, however are still in each others lives following the birth of their one-year-old, Chrisean Jesus Malone, Jr.