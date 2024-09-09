Chrisean Rock shares video with 1-year-old son after being released from jail

Chrisean Rock has been released from jail after three months, and has shared a video of her one-year-old son to celebrate.

Chrisean Rock has been freed from prison after a three-month stint in jail, and has shared a video of her one-year-old son Chrisean Jr to celebrate.

The 24-year-old posted a heartwarming video of her child on his first birthday, where she can be seen holding her son and giving him kisses on the face.

The rapper was sent to prison earlier this year after being previously charged with possession of controlled dangerous substances with intent to distribute and failure to have a tax stamp affixed to the drugs.

Chrisean shared the video of her and son Chrisean Jesus Porter to her Instagram alongside a caption celebrating the 'blessing' of her child.

"To be with you Today set free a couple days from your birthday is a Blessing. Happy 1 years old September 3."

She also said: "Missing a significant event like a first birthday can bring feelings of sadness or regret, but it’s also an opportunity to reflect on the continuous love and care you provide every day."

"Through this fall it soften my heart to truly find peace in the word of God n to really focus on the ordained plan of my life through Obedience Purity is key n this journey to go Glory to Glory @chriseanjesus," she added. "I love everyone that kept me in there prayers and encouraged me to Go forth [shooting star emoji] [prayer hands emoji] Thank you Jesus."

Chrisean Rock was in jail from June - September 2024, and her estranged boyfriend and father to Chrisean Jr Blueface is currently in prison serving a four-year prison sentence.

Blueface is expected to be released around Spring 2025.