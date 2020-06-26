Unilever renames 'Fair & Lovely' skin-lightening cream after backlash

26 June 2020, 12:54

Unilever have announced they are rebranding their 'Fair and Lovely' range of products.
Unilever have announced they are rebranding their 'Fair and Lovely' range of products. Picture: Getty

The billion dollar brand have rebranded their 'Fair & Lovely' skin-lightening cream after being called out for sending a negative message on beauty standards.

Unilever have rebranded their 'Fair & Lovely' skin-lightening cream amid backlash surrounding the negative connotations of the name.

The colossal consumer brand has been accused of pushing a "singular form of beauty" and promoting a negative stereotype around darker skin tones through the cream, which is sold in countries including India, Pakistan, Thailand and Indonesia.

Unilever have rebranded their 'Fair and Lovely' skin lightening cream.
Unilever have rebranded their 'Fair and Lovely' skin lightening cream. Picture: Getty

Petitions circulating online urging Unilever to stop producing its 'Fair & Lovely' range have gained thousands of signatures in recent weeks. Yesterday, the company announced its rebranding of the popular line.

"We are fully committed to having a global portfolio of skin care brands that is inclusive and cares for all skin tones, celebrating greater diversity of beauty," said Sunny Jain, President of Beauty & Personal Care at Unilever.

"We recognise that the use of the words 'fair', 'white' and 'light' suggest a singular ideal of beauty that we don't think is right, and we want to address this."

"The brand has never been and is not a bleaching product," Unilever added. The company has also claimed to have removed before-and-after impressions and "shade guides" on 'Fair & Lovely' packaging.

People took to social media in response to the rebranding, with many demanding an apology for the psychological effects that skin-lightening treatments have had on women.

"This tube has ruined self esteem of girls for decades. It gave grooms and their parents a right to advertise want very fair, very very fair and beautiful, only very fair girls! Decades of damage and all you can think of is a name change. How about an apology to go with this," wrote one user.

"The problem isn’t the name of the product. It’s the fact that skin whitening products exist. The idea that having “white” skin is the highest of beauty standards is saying that all other skin tones are lesser," wrote another.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Black Lives Matter News

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Brooklyn Nine Nine season 8 has been scrapped following Black Lives Matter protests

Brooklyn Nine Nine: How the Black Lives Matter movement impacted filming
Cardi B hilariously responds to trolls attempting to cancel her on Twitter

Cardi B slams haters attempting to 'cancel' her in hilarious video

Cardi B

Lil Wayne's girlfriend claps back at trolls comments about his ex 'wife'

Lil Wayne’s new girlfriend claps back at shady comment about his ex 'wife'

Lil' Wayne

April Jones has been slammed after her kids were seen "dancing on a stripper pole".

Apryl Jones slammed for letting her kids 'dance on a stripper pole'

Trending

Beyonce performed an incredible headline set at Glastonbury 2011

Why was Beyoncé's Glastonbury performance so controversial?

Beyonce

Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced to prison in 2018 for two years

Why was Tekashi 6ix9ine in jail?

Happy Pride Month! Get the party started with these Hip-Hop and R&B hits.

Pride 2020 songs: the ultimate Hip Hop and R&B playlist

New Music

Lady Leshurr is part of the 2020 Celebrity Masterchef line up

Lady Leshurr: Who is the Celebrity Masterchef star?

Google Doodle celebrate Olive Morris today on what would have been her 68th birthday

Google Doodle logo today: Why you need to know exactly who Olive Morris is