Alabama Barker responds after Bhad Bhabie claims she ‘stole’ her boyfriend Le Vaughn

Alabama Barker, daughter of Travis Barker, has responded to claims after Bhad Bhabie accused her of 'stealing' her boyfriend Le Vaughn.

Alabama Barker has hit out at claims she 'stole' Bhad Bhabie's on-off boyfriend Le Vaughn in a scathing Instagram post.

The 18-year-old originally was 'exposed' for dating Bhad Bhabie's ex-boyfriend Le Vaughn after pictures of the pair were publicised on The Shade Room.

In since-deleted Instagram stories, Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, said "@alabamaluellabarker took my man" and declared her relationship status as now single.

Alabama, 18, is the daughter of Travis Barker. Picture: Instagram

Bregoli, 21, also said "I told [Le Vaughn] next time I catch you. You gon b with them!” in a follow-up post, before saying she was single.

Barker, who is 18, initially addressed the claims by commenting 'ew' underneath the Instagram post by The Shade Room, but took things further with multiple Instagram stories documenting her 'relationship' with Le Vaughn.

She said that it was Le Vaughn who has been contacting her and 'confessing his feelings' for her for nearly a year. "I want to be clear: I have no interest in this man, nor would I ever lower myself to be with someone who has been physically abusive towards women," she said on her Instagram story.

Alabama wrote this lengthy message on her Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

Bhad Bhabie and her boyfriend, Le Vaughn. Picture: Instagram @BHADBHABIE

Barker denied being a homewrecker and claimed Le Vaughn lied to her about his name, his Instagram and his relationship status with Bregoli.

She said she did meet up with Le Vaughn in Las Vegas last year, and said she was 'unaware' he was dating Bhad Bhabie.

Alabama also said that after learning that he was in a relationship with Bregoli, she 'apologized multiple times'.