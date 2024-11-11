Bhad Bhabie’s mother confirms rapper’s Cancer diagnosis

Bhad Bhabie’s mother confirms rapper’s Cancer diagnosis. Picture: Instagram

The mother of Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, spoke out amid her daughter saying she lost weight due to cancer medicine.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bhad Bhabie's mother Barbara Bregoli has confirmed her daughter's cancer diagnosis after the rapper and social media star shared she had lost weight due to cancer medicine.

The rapper opened up to her worried fans last week on Instagram and said her weight loss was due to taking 'cancer medicine', but did not elaborate further on any more details about her health.

Her mother has now spoken out about her daughter's health struggles in response to Perez Hilton, who suggested she was faking it.

Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, revealed she was battling cancer. Picture: Getty

After internet personality Perez Hilton suggested Bregoli was fabricating her news, Bhad Bhabie's mother jumped to her defence.

"How dare you - you little vile piece of s***, say my daughter would lie about something like that?" remarked Bregoli in an Instagram video.

"Go find another way to make some money instead of talking sh*t about other people. Is this the only way you can make money, talking sh*t about people? How dare you!"

Bhad Bhabie and her boyfriend, Le Vaughn. Picture: Instagram @BHADBHABIE

"How dare you say my daughter’s faking this, you vile piece of no good sh*t."

She went on to say that she has had cancer twice in her life, and said Hilton has 'really crossed the line now.'

Fans flocked to the comment section to share their view on the situation as one said: "I’m sorry hope she has a speedy recovery."

Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, addressed her recent weight loss. Picture: Instagram @bhadbhabie

Bhad Bhabie has not spoken out on the topic since revealing she was taking cancer medication.

However, she did post a happy birthday message to on-off boyfriend and baby daddy Le Vaughn, saying "I love you so much."

The rapper welcomed her baby daughter Kali in March of this year with Le Vaughn.