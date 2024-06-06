Who is Abbie Quinnen? Love Island's new rumoured bombshell, famous ex & more

Who is Abbie Quinnen? Love Island's new rumoured bombshell, famous ex & more. Picture: Getty Images / Instagram

By Anna Suffolk

Who is Abbie Quinnen and who is her famous ex AJ Pritchard? Here's everything you need to know about the dancer including her previous Love Island links and her traumatic burn injury.

Love Island has another celebrity rumoured bombshell reportedly about to enter the villa, as Abbie Quinnen is possibly heading into the Majorcan villa.

The ITV2 dating show hosted by Maya Jama has already shocked viewers after Joey Essex became the first bombshell to enter the villa. Since then, model Uma Jammeh has joined the villa as the next bombshell.

So, who is rumoured Love Island bombshell Abbie Quinnen? Here's everything you need to know including her famous TV personality ex-boyfriend and the lowdown on her shock burns injury following a TikTok stunt gone wrong.

Abbie Quinnen is no stranger to the cameras. Picture: Getty

Who is Abbie Quinnen, Love Island's rumoured bombshell?

Abbie Quinnen is a 27-year-old professional dancer who also is a social media influencer. She has danced in West End productions and is from Surrey, England.

A source told The Sun: "Joey went in as the first big bombshell and Abbie is waiting in the wings for the call up. She has been in talks with Love Island for weeks over being a bombshell and has said she can’t wait to dive in and mix things up."

Joey Essex was the first celb bombshell in the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

Who is Abbie Quinnen's famous ex-boyfriend AJ Pritchard?

Abbie dated Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard from 2018 to 2022, after the pair met through their mutual career of dancing.

The model and dancer already has a link with Love Island, after AJ's brother Curtis, also a dancer, came fourth on the ITV show in 2019 with Maura Higgins.

A source added to The Sun: "When she was with AJ she found out a lot about Love Island through Curtis so she knows what is in store for her."

Curtis Pritchard, Abbie Quinnen and AJ Pritchard. Picture: Getty

How did Love Island rumoured bombshell Abbie Quinnen get a burn injury?

In 2021, Abbie Quinnen suffered burns and required numerous skin grafts after trying a viral challenge.

She took to Instagram to share her injury, stating that the stunt "resulted in me incurring injuries and burns requiring continuous hospital treatment over the past seven weeks."

Abbie has since recovered from the traumatic incident, but has revealed she is scarred from the burns.