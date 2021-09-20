5 rappers you didn’t know have a college degree

They're not just chart-topping musicians - these stars have a pretty studious past.

Hip-hop stars are dominating the charts right now, and some of the best-selling musicians in the world are rappers known for their enviable flows and catchy hooks.

But they're not just talented in the music department, we'll have you know. Many of your favourite stars are college educated and have degrees in their specialist fields.

Check 'em out!

Childish Gambino Childish Gambino is a world-renowned actor, musician and comedian. Picture: Getty Childish Gambino graduated from the New York University Tisch School of the Arts with a degree in Dramatic Writing in 2006. Gambino, whose real name is Donald Glover, is a Grammy, Emmy and Golden Globe winner and is a certified multi-hyphenate; the California native is a decorated rapper, singer, actor, comedian, producer, writer, and director.

J. Cole J. Cole is one of the biggest stars in hip-hop. Picture: Getty Fayetteville star J. Cole attended New York's St. John's University on an academic scholarship. He went on to graduate Magna cum Laude with a major in communication and a minor in business in 2007. The Grammy Award-winning rapper is not only a best-selling musician; he also started his own record label, Dreamville Records, whose roster includes Ari Lennox, Bas, JID, EarthGang, and Cole himself.

Hardy Caprio Hardy Caprio is one of the UK's hottest rappers. Picture: Instagram London rap star Hardy Caprio graduated with a first class degree in accounting and finance from Brunel University. "I was getting in at like 5am from the studio and going straight to lectures and not sleeping," he said of balancing his music career and school work. The Croydon native is known for hits including 'Unsigned', 'Best Life' and 'Guten Tag'.

M.I.A. M.I.A. is an award-winning musician. Picture: Getty British rapper M.I.A. graduated from London's Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design in 2000 with a degree in fine art, film, and video. Known for her mega-hits 'Paper Planes' and 'Bad Girls', M.I.A is the first person of South Asian descent to be nominated for an Academy Award and Grammy Award in the same year.