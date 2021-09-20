5 rappers you didn’t know have a college degree

20 September 2021, 06:00

They're not just chart-topping musicians - these stars have a pretty studious past.

Hip-hop stars are dominating the charts right now, and some of the best-selling musicians in the world are rappers known for their enviable flows and catchy hooks.

But they're not just talented in the music department, we'll have you know. Many of your favourite stars are college educated and have degrees in their specialist fields.

Check 'em out!

  1. Childish Gambino

    Childish Gambino is a world-renowned actor, musician and comedian.
    Childish Gambino is a world-renowned actor, musician and comedian. Picture: Getty

    Childish Gambino graduated from the New York University Tisch School of the Arts with a degree in Dramatic Writing in 2006.

    Gambino, whose real name is Donald Glover, is a Grammy, Emmy and Golden Globe winner and is a certified multi-hyphenate; the California native is a decorated rapper, singer, actor, comedian, producer, writer, and director.

  2. J. Cole

    J. Cole is one of the biggest stars in hip-hop.
    J. Cole is one of the biggest stars in hip-hop. Picture: Getty

    Fayetteville star J. Cole attended New York's St. John's University on an academic scholarship.

    He went on to graduate Magna cum Laude with a major in communication and a minor in business in 2007.

    The Grammy Award-winning rapper is not only a best-selling musician; he also started his own record label, Dreamville Records, whose roster includes Ari Lennox, Bas, JID, EarthGang, and Cole himself.

  3. Hardy Caprio

    Hardy Caprio is one of the UK's hottest rappers.
    Hardy Caprio is one of the UK's hottest rappers. Picture: Instagram

    London rap star Hardy Caprio graduated with a first class degree in accounting and finance from Brunel University.

    "I was getting in at like 5am from the studio and going straight to lectures and not sleeping," he said of balancing his music career and school work.

    The Croydon native is known for hits including 'Unsigned', 'Best Life' and 'Guten Tag'.

  4. M.I.A.

    M.I.A. is an award-winning musician.
    M.I.A. is an award-winning musician. Picture: Getty

    British rapper M.I.A. graduated from London's Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design in 2000 with a degree in fine art, film, and video.

    Known for her mega-hits 'Paper Planes' and 'Bad Girls', M.I.A is the first person of South Asian descent to be nominated for an Academy Award and Grammy Award in the same year.

  5. Ludacris

    Ludacris is a Chicago-born actor and musician.
    Ludacris is a Chicago-born actor and musician. Picture: Getty

    Rap star Ludacris attended Georgia State University where he graduated with a degree in music management.

    Throughout his musical career, Ludacris has won three Grammy Awards and an MTV Video Music Award. As an actor, the Chicago native is best known for his role as Tej Parker in The Fast and the Furious film franchise.

