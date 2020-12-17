The best New Year's Eve party playlist to ring in 2021

17 December 2020, 12:02

The best New Year's Eve party playlist to ring in 2021
Hits from Drake, Headie One, Cardi B, Pop Smoke and more. See ya, 2020!

I think we can all agree that we're ready to say goodbye to 2020, right?

And while we can't paint the town red and party like we usually do on New Year's Eve (stay safe, people), that doesn't mean we can't ring in 2021 with good vibes and good tunes at home.

Your favourite rappers and crooners have been delivering top notch music all year, so now it's time to press play on the best party songs of the year and pop a bottle!

  1. Drake ft. Lil Durk - Laugh Now Cry Later

  2. Headie One ft. Young T & Bugsey - Princess Cuts

  3. Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Oliver & NAV - Lemonade

  4. Pop Smoke ft. 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch - The Woo

  5. PARTYNEXTDOOR ft. Rihanna - BELIEVE IT

  6. AJ Tracey, Mabel - West Ten

  7. DJ Khaled ft. Drake - POPSTAR

  8. Ty Dolla $ign ft. Kanye West, FKA Twigs and Skrillex - Ego Death

  9. Chris Brown & Young Thug - Go Crazy

  10. Nines ft. NSG - Airplane Mode

  11. Drake - Toosie Slide

  12. AJ Tracey ft. MoStack - Dinner Guest

  13. Headie One ft. AJ Tracey & Stormzy - Ain't It Different

  14. Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - WAP

  15. J Hus ft. Burna Boy - Play Play

  16. S1mba ft. DTG - Rover

  17. Loski ft. Stormzy - Flavour

  18. DJ Khaled ft. Drake - GREECE

  19. Megan Thee Stallion - Circles

  20. Jack Harlow - WHATS POPPIN

  21. J Hus ft. Koffee - Repeat

  22. WizKid ft. Burna Boy - Ginger

  23. Darkoo ft. Hardy Caprio - Juicy

  24. CJ - Whoopty

  25. Young T & Bugsey - Don't Rush

  26. Saweetie - Tap In

  27. Koffee ft. Gunna - W

  28. Popcaan ft. Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR - TWIST & TURN

  29. Tiana Major9 - Think About You (Notion Mix)

  30. Headie One x Drake - Only You Freestyle

