The best New Year's Eve party playlist to ring in 2021
17 December 2020, 12:02
Hits from Drake, Headie One, Cardi B, Pop Smoke and more. See ya, 2020!
I think we can all agree that we're ready to say goodbye to 2020, right?
And while we can't paint the town red and party like we usually do on New Year's Eve (stay safe, people), that doesn't mean we can't ring in 2021 with good vibes and good tunes at home.
Your favourite rappers and crooners have been delivering top notch music all year, so now it's time to press play on the best party songs of the year and pop a bottle!
Drake ft. Lil Durk - Laugh Now Cry Later
Headie One ft. Young T & Bugsey - Princess Cuts
Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Oliver & NAV - Lemonade
Pop Smoke ft. 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch - The Woo
PARTYNEXTDOOR ft. Rihanna - BELIEVE IT
AJ Tracey, Mabel - West Ten
DJ Khaled ft. Drake - POPSTAR
Ty Dolla $ign ft. Kanye West, FKA Twigs and Skrillex - Ego Death
Chris Brown & Young Thug - Go Crazy
Nines ft. NSG - Airplane Mode
Drake - Toosie Slide
AJ Tracey ft. MoStack - Dinner Guest
Headie One ft. AJ Tracey & Stormzy - Ain't It Different
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - WAP
J Hus ft. Burna Boy - Play Play
S1mba ft. DTG - Rover
Loski ft. Stormzy - Flavour
DJ Khaled ft. Drake - GREECE
Megan Thee Stallion - Circles
Jack Harlow - WHATS POPPIN
J Hus ft. Koffee - Repeat
WizKid ft. Burna Boy - Ginger
Darkoo ft. Hardy Caprio - Juicy
CJ - Whoopty
Young T & Bugsey - Don't Rush
Saweetie - Tap In
Koffee ft. Gunna - W
Popcaan ft. Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR - TWIST & TURN
Tiana Major9 - Think About You (Notion Mix)
Headie One x Drake - Only You Freestyle