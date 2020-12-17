The best New Year's Eve party playlist to ring in 2021

The best New Year's Eve party playlist to ring in 2021. Picture: YouTube

Hits from Drake, Headie One, Cardi B, Pop Smoke and more. See ya, 2020!

I think we can all agree that we're ready to say goodbye to 2020, right?

And while we can't paint the town red and party like we usually do on New Year's Eve (stay safe, people), that doesn't mean we can't ring in 2021 with good vibes and good tunes at home.

Your favourite rappers and crooners have been delivering top notch music all year, so now it's time to press play on the best party songs of the year and pop a bottle!