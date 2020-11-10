NBA 2K21 soundtrack: songs from Dave, Stormzy, Popcaan and more

NBA 2K21 soundtrack: songs from Dave, Stormzy, Popcaan and more. Picture: Getty

The soundtrack for NBA 2K21 Next Gen is finally here!

The new soundtrack for NBA 2K21 Next Gen has finally dropped and it's FULL of bangers.

Containing up to 150 of the hottest tracks to soundtrack your game, the 2K Beats Soundtrack on Next Generation consoles includes hits from Dave, Stormzy, Popcaan, Juice WRLD, Lil Baby, Pop Smoke and more.

150 new songs are comin to Next Gen



Listen before the game drops 🔊 https://t.co/PHgjHvlyMZ pic.twitter.com/7yJ131qiLs — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) November 9, 2020

Brit Award-winner Dave features on the album with his hit song 'Professor X', while Stormzy features on the playlist with 'Handsome'.

Across the pond, Lil Wayne, Big Sean and Lil Baby appear on the playlist with 'I Do It' taken from Weezy's album Funeral, while late rappers Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD features with 'Invincible' and 'Come & Go', respectively.

The next-gen version of NBA 2K21 drops on November 10 for Xbox Series X|S, and November 12 for PlayStation 5. Check out some of the songs on the playlist below.