Morrisson ft. Aitch 'House & Garage' lyrics meaning explained

Morrisson ft. Aitch 'House & Garage' lyrics meaning explained. Picture: YouTube

The two British rappers have delivered a song for the summer.

Morrisson and Aitch have linked up for a new banger, 'House & Garage', that already sounds like a future summer smash.

The East London rapper and the Manchester spitter go back to back on a funky instrumental, delivering lyrics about their lavish lifestyles and nodding to Wiley and The Heartless Crew.

Time to take a deep dive into these bars.

Since Wiley, what you know about garage? / I roll deep with my heartless crew - UK Garage (UKG), often abbreviated to UGK, originated in England back in the 1990's. The era-defining genre is a feel-good fusion of jungle, dance, and R&B, and saw artists like Heartless Crew, Craig David, So Solid Crew and more carry it into the mainstream. Rappers like Wiley, Dizzee Rascal and Kano later broke off into Grime, a genre derived from UKG.

I'm straight outta Newham like 21 Savage - In February 2019, rapper 21 Savage was detained by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for overstaying an expired visa. While it was previously assumed that Savage was an Atlanta native, it later emerged that, contrary to public assumption, he was born in Newham, London and was brought to Atlanta by his mother as a child.

English boy in Italian fabrics - Many luxury fashion houses are of Italian heritage, including Versace, Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, Valentino, Armani and Moschino.

But she can't be the one, she don't support the Hammers - Hammers is a popular nickname for West Ham United, a professional English football club.

Use to pray it weren't feds at the door / Now I get lost in my gaff, it's different - Here, Aitch highlights the contrast between his younger years and his current life, claiming that his new house is so spacious, he gets lost.

I was 16 swerving the cameras, 18 fans start askin' for pictures - Aitch rose to public fame in his late teens after his viral freestyles started picking up traction online. He broke into the mainstream with singles 'Taste (Make It Shake)' and 'Rain' with AJ Tracey, as well as appearances on tracks with Young T & Bugsey and A1 x J1.

Check out the full lyrics to 'House & Garage' Morrisson ft. Aitch below.

[Intro]

Boom! Boom! Boom! Boom!

Boom! Boom! Boom! Boom!

Boom! Boom!

Hype, Boom!



[Verse 1: Morrisson]

I've had tree's in my house and garage

Since Wiley, what you know about garage?

I roll deep with my heartless crew

I'm straight outta Newham like 21 Savage (Savage)

I was a winner, shopping in Harrods

Capping, now I put the F into fashion (Fashion)

And I got an F on the bonnet (What else?)

And another two F's on the jacket (Whoo, whoo, whoo)

Lifestyle lavish

English boy in Italian fabrics

I've got mob ties from London to Manny

I give her hype --, now she wants to get married (Married, married, married, married, married)



[Pre-Chorus]

I give her hype funk, now she wants to get married

Horse and carriage, grin for the cameras

But she can't be the one, she don't support the Hammers (Inside)



[Chorus]

Hit them with the hype funk

We just stepped in, it's all eyes on us

Darkskin girls and the white ones

Man pop bottles like I pop my-- (Boom!)

Hit them with the hype funk

We just stepped in, it's all eyes on us

Darkskin girls and the white ones

Man pop bottles like I pop my-- (Boom!)

[Skit: Aitch & Morrisson]

Yeah (Man pop bottles like I pop my-- Boom!)

Oi, M, you know you done f**ked up

Asking me to get on this one, you know (Ahh-ah)



[Verse 2: Aitch]

I've had tree's in my gaff like Christmas

And mask on leaving the trap, no witness

Use to pray it weren't feds at the door

Now I get lost in my gaff, it's different

I was 16 swerving the cameras, 18 fans start askin' for pictures

Mad how a lot of shit changed

I'm still the same Aitch, I just got a bit distant (Got a bit distant)

Yeah, man bag full of loose weed and rizla's

Pull up in the SV twinning

I gave her hype, now she wanna' have triplets (Triplets, triplets, triplets)

Yeah, give her one night now she tryna be missus

Sorry, I'm road and there's plenty more fishes

Told her I can't mix pleasure with business (Ahh-ah)



[Chorus]

Hit them with the hype funk

We just stepped in, it's all eyes on us

Darkskin girls and the white ones

Man pop bottles like I pop my-- (Boom!)

Hit them with the hype funk

We just stepped in, it's all eyes on us

Darkskin girls and the white ones

Man pop bottles like I pop my--

[Bridge]

Man pop bottles like I pop my-- (Boom!)

Hit them with the hype

Man pop bottles like I pop my-- (Boom!)

Hype

Man pop bottles like I pop my-- (Boom!)

Hit them with the hype (Boom!)

Man pop bottles like I pop my-- (Boom!)



[Pre-Chorus]

I've had tree's in my house and garage

Since Wiley, what you know about garage?

I roll deep with my heartless crew

I'm straight outta Newham like 21 Savage (Savage, Savage, Savage, Savage)

I'm straight outta Newham like 21 Savage (Savage, Savage, Savage, Savage)

Hype, hype, hype, hype, hype, hype, Boom!



[Chorus]

Hit them with the hype funk

We just stepped in, it's all eyes on us

Darkskin girls and the white ones

Man pop bottles like I pop my-- (Boom!)

Hit them with the hype funk

We just stepped in, it's all eyes on us

Darkskin girls and the white ones

Man pop bottles like I pop my-- (Hype)

Man pop bottles like I pop my-- (Boom!)

Hit them with the hype

Man pop bottles like I pop my-- (Boom!)

Man pop bottles like I pop my-- (Boom!)

Hit them with the hype (Boom!)

Man pop bottles like I pop my-- (Boom!)

[Outro]

Brrrrr