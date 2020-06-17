Morgenshtern & Eldzhey 'Cadillac' lyrics: English translation

We've translated Morgenshtern & Eldzhey's new song 'Cadillac' into English and here's what the lyrics mean.

Morgenshtern & Eldzhey's new song 'Cadillac' has been taking over the internet recently but it's left a lot of people asking what the English translation is for the hit song by the Russian Hip Hop stars.

Since it was released in June 2020, 'Cadillac' quickly became a big hit for the duo online and the song has picked up more than 15 million views in just one week on YouTube.

So we decided to help you guys out and translated the lyrics into English so non-Russian speakers can understand what the song is all about!

Intro (MORGENSHTERN)

Slava, what've you done?

Ha



Chorus (MORGENSHTERN)

Hey, I got chains, gimme cash

Hundred bucks on a LV bag

Hundred bitches want me now

Hundred bitches want my ice

Hey what's up? Hey what's up?

I got a brand-new Cadillac

Making money, making money

Making money, f**k, like this (Okay)



Verse 1 (MORGENSHTERN)

Ay, bitch we got some choppas (pow)

Pow-pow, I hit that body (Ha)

I got two shawties on me (Oh yea)

Bitch, I'm chillin', like young Pushkin (Oh)

Chains all around your papi (Yea)

We're digging cash with shovels (Yea)

I'm as rich as a capper (Yea)

Hey, what about your wages?



Pre-Chorus (MORGENSHTERN)

Hey, look at me

Two Ms on me - it's my watch

Three on my neck, seven under

I'm in my early twenties

Look at me, look at me

Two Ms on me - it's my watch

Three on my neck, seven under

I'm in my early twenties



Chorus (MORGENSHTERN)

Hey, I got chains, gimme cash

Hundred bucks on a LV bag

Hundred bitches want me now

Hundred bitches want my ice

Hey what's up? Hey what's up?

I got a brand-new Cadillac

Making money, making money

Making money, f**k, like this

Verse 2 (Eldzhey)

I am busy, don't give a f**k about crisis, I've grown up on it (Yah-yah-yah)

What they dreamed about, we just took it, grab and go (F**k)

My adlib is fresher than the entire music business (Blow-blow)

This feat will kill you faster than coronavirus

Sayonara "Sick" Boy

This is my home, this is my place

This is my yard, cool ass chill zone

Young samurai with clear umbrella

Staying under the sky, it's raining dollars

(Kh-kh-kh), Fenimore Cooper

Now turn the camera on me

Your girlfriend's jerking off to

My sport car stayin' near the club

Chorus (MORGENSHTERN)

Hey, I got chains, gimme cash

Hundred bucks on a LV bag

Hundred bitches want me now

Hundred bitches want my ice

Hey what's up? Hey what's up?

I got brand-new Cadillac

Making money, making money

Making money, f**k, like this



Outro

Slava, what've you done?

What does Morgenshtern & Eldzhey's song 'Cadillac' mean in English?

A quick look at the lyrics above will show you that Morgenshtern & Eldzhey are rapping about living fast and enjoying a life of luxury as they do it.

With numerous references to jewellery and money, it's clear that Morgenshtern & Eldzhey are happy to flaunt off their wealth on 'Cadillac'.

