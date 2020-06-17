Morgenshtern & Eldzhey 'Cadillac' lyrics: English translation

17 June 2020, 12:45 | Updated: 17 June 2020, 12:48

We've translated Morgenshtern & Eldzhey's new song 'Cadillac' into English and here's what the lyrics mean.

Morgenshtern & Eldzhey's new song 'Cadillac' has been taking over the internet recently but it's left a lot of people asking what the English translation is for the hit song by the Russian Hip Hop stars.

Since it was released in June 2020, 'Cadillac' quickly became a big hit for the duo online and the song has picked up more than 15 million views in just one week on YouTube.

So we decided to help you guys out and translated the lyrics into English so non-Russian speakers can understand what the song is all about!

Morgenshtern & Eldzhey 'Cadillac' lyrics: English translation

Intro (MORGENSHTERN)
Slava, what've you done?
Ha

Chorus (MORGENSHTERN)
Hey, I got chains, gimme cash
Hundred bucks on a LV bag
Hundred bitches want me now
Hundred bitches want my ice
Hey what's up? Hey what's up?
I got a brand-new Cadillac
Making money, making money
Making money, f**k, like this (Okay)

Verse 1 (MORGENSHTERN)
Ay, bitch we got some choppas (pow)
Pow-pow, I hit that body (Ha)
I got two shawties on me (Oh yea)
Bitch, I'm chillin', like young Pushkin (Oh)
Chains all around your papi (Yea)
We're digging cash with shovels (Yea)
I'm as rich as a capper (Yea)
Hey, what about your wages?

Pre-Chorus (MORGENSHTERN)
Hey, look at me
Two Ms on me - it's my watch
Three on my neck, seven under
I'm in my early twenties
Look at me, look at me
Two Ms on me - it's my watch
Three on my neck, seven under
I'm in my early twenties

Chorus (MORGENSHTERN)
Hey, I got chains, gimme cash
Hundred bucks on a LV bag
Hundred bitches want me now
Hundred bitches want my ice
Hey what's up? Hey what's up?
I got a brand-new Cadillac
Making money, making money
Making money, f**k, like this
Verse 2 (Eldzhey)
I am busy, don't give a f**k about crisis, I've grown up on it (Yah-yah-yah)
What they dreamed about, we just took it, grab and go (F**k)
My adlib is fresher than the entire music business (Blow-blow)
This feat will kill you faster than coronavirus
Sayonara "Sick" Boy
This is my home, this is my place
This is my yard, cool ass chill zone
Young samurai with clear umbrella
Staying under the sky, it's raining dollars
(Kh-kh-kh), Fenimore Cooper
Now turn the camera on me
Your girlfriend's jerking off to
My sport car stayin' near the club
Chorus (MORGENSHTERN)
Hey, I got chains, gimme cash
Hundred bucks on a LV bag
Hundred bitches want me now
Hundred bitches want my ice
Hey what's up? Hey what's up?
I got brand-new Cadillac
Making money, making money
Making money, f**k, like this

Outro
Slava, what've you done?

What does Morgenshtern & Eldzhey's song 'Cadillac' mean in English?

A quick look at the lyrics above will show you that Morgenshtern & Eldzhey are rapping about living fast and enjoying a life of luxury as they do it.

With numerous references to jewellery and money, it's clear that Morgenshtern & Eldzhey are happy to flaunt off their wealth on 'Cadillac'.

> Download our Free App For All The Latest Music News!

Facts

See more Facts

DaBaby

12 facts you need to know about 'Rockstar' rapper DaBaby

Tekashi 6ix9ine 2020

29 facts you need to know about 'GOOBA' rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine
Stormzy smile

Stormzy: 27 Facts You Need To Know About The BRITs Nominated Rapper

Hot Lists

See more Hot Lists

20 female rappers to watch in 2020

21 female rappers taking over Hip Hop in 2020

Pop Smoke & Fivio Foreign are leading names in the Brooklyn Drill scene

Brooklyn Drill rappers 2020: 8 Hip Hop artists you need to know
Drake More Life Tattoo

54 Hip Hop tattoos that will inspire you to get inked

Trending

Pop Smoke will be honoured with a posthumous album set to be released in 2020

Pop Smoke posthumous album 2020: tracklist, release date, songs, features and more
Akon is building his own city in Senegal

Akon secures $6 Billion construction contract to build city in Senegal
Cardi B addresses haters 'body shaming' her on Instagram

Cardi B hilariously claps back at haters after new photo editing claims

Cardi B

Jada Pinkett Smith highlight's Tupac's "deep love for black people' in birthday post

Jada Pinkett Smith shares Tupac's "deep love for black people" in birthday post

Tupac

Deyjah Harris speaks out following T.I's hymen checking controversy

T.I’s daughter Deyjah Harris “hurt” and “angry” following hymen controversy
Michael Jackon's niece stabbed outside her home in racist attack

Michael Jackson's niece stabbed seven times in racist attack outside home