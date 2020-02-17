Who is singer Mahalia, how old is the 2020 BRITs nominee & is she related to Ella Mai?

17 February 2020, 16:36 | Updated: 17 February 2020, 16:41

Mahaliais nominated for Best Female at the 2020 BRIT Awards
Mahaliais nominated for Best Female at the 2020 BRIT Awards. Picture: Getty

Everything you need to know about 'Simmer' singer Mahalia, nominated for 2020 BRITs Best Female Solo Artist.

Mahalia has been one of the most exciting voices in the UK music scene for a little while now, so it was no surprise that she was was nominated for the Best Female Solo Artist at the 2020 BRIT Awards.

The 21-year-old singer/songwriter, whose full name is Mahalia Burkmar, will be up against the likes of Mabel and Charli XCX at the 2020 BRIT Awards ceremony on 18th February at The O2 in London. 

With her latest album 'Love and Compromise' released at the end of 2019, Mahalia won plenty of new fans with her smooth, sensual sound and 2020 looks as like it's set to be abother huge year for the Leicestershire-born star.

  1. What is Mahalia's real name?

    Mahalia's full name is Mahalia Burkmar. The singer/songwriter's father is of British-Irish decent whilst her mother is Jamaican.

  2. Where is Mahalia from?

    Mahalia is from Syston, Charnwood, which is in the English county of Leicestershire.

    Speaking about what it was like growing up with her Jamaican heritage in Syston, Mahalia told Leicestershire live, "When I was living in Syston I think I was still searching to find people who I could relate to because although I could relate to my friends I couldn't see anybody who looked like me so I definitely looked to music and artists to relate to other black women who were writing music before,"

  3. What music has Mahalia released?

    Mahalia's most recent release was her 2019 album 'Love and Compromise'. The album included the singles 'Simmer featuring Burna Boy' and 'What You Did featuring Ella Mai'.

    Mahalia previously released an album back in 2016 called 'Diary Of Me' before her breakthrough success in 2019.

    The singer/songwriter has also worked with other artists including Rudimental and U.S rapper Russ.

  4. Is Mahlia an actress?

    Mahalia has made one acting appearance in her career so far when she played the role of Thea in Noel Clarke's hit film 'Brotherhood' back in 2016.

    It's not known whether Mahalia plans to take on more acting roles in the future, but she previously credited her drama teacher with helping her early career.

    Mahalia told Leicester Live, "My music teacher at school was Mr Hill, he totally inspired me from the age of about 11 all the way up to now really. My drama teacher, Miss Coltman was there too - they were both really prominent figures in my life at that point and that's how I branched out and found out I could play piano and guitar. They really pushed me in a way that not many teachers would."

  5. Is Mahalia related to Ella Mai?

    No Mahalia is not related to Ella Mai, but she has referred to her previously as her 'soul sister'.

    Speaking to Harpers Bazaar about her relationship with her 'What You Did' collaborator, Mahalia said, "When I met Ella, I was 20 and I just finally felt like, "I've met my soul sister." Meeting her was amazing. We met a year ago. She came to see my show in L.A. We chatted a little bit, and then she invited me on tour this year.

    "That was when we really got to know each other. And then doing "What You Did" with her was just so special. The way it came about was really, really unconventional because she approached me about the album, which I think in itself, shows what kind of person she is. She's just really forward-thinking and really selfless. I find her really special, so that was a really important collaboration for me.

  6. Mahalia featuring Burna Boy - 'Simmer' lyrics

    Sometimes, you love too hard
    Sometimes, you go too far
    Now I won't want you if you need me
    Real things do not come easy, no
    Never been your average girl
    So take time with me, take time
    Baby, talk to me with some action
    We can find a place for your passion, oh
    Cool down, simmer
    Cool now, please me
    Cool now, sinner
    Cool down, love
    Cool now, simmer
    Cool now, please me
    Cool now, sinner
    Cool down, love
    Cool now, simmer
    Cool now, please me
    Cool now, sinner
    Cool down, love, love
    Sometimes, I want you close
    Sometimes, I want my space
    Just know I'm gonna call if I need you
    It's not my job to please you, no
    Never been your average girl
    So take time with me, take time
    Baby, talk to me with some action
    Think I got a place for your passion, oh
    Cool down, simmer
    Cool now, please me
    Cool now, sinner
    Cool down, love
    Cool now, simmer
    Cool now, please me
    Cool now, simmer, simmer
    Boy, you make it too hard for me to stay here
    Boy, you're making it hard for me to be your love, love
    So cool now, simmer, simmer
    Baby, don't make me tell you this
    I won't waste no time, I'll be proceeding quick
    The way you're moving lately got me feeling sick
    Like say you've forgotten who you're dealing with
    Man, ah real bread winner, me work nonstop
    You no cook no dinner when I come back
    Something wrong with ya, come out from that
    If me walk and leave ya, me nah come back
    (Cool down, simmer)
    You're falling, but you don't wanna fall too hard
    You're falling, but you don't wanna fall apart
    'Cause it might break if I give you my heart
    And you hold on too hard (too hard, too hard)
    So cool down, simmer, simmer (simmer, simmer)
    Cool down, simmer
    Cool now, please me
    Cool now, sinner
    Cool down, love
    Cool now, simmer
    Cool now, please me
    Cool now, simmer, simmer (si-si-simmer)
    Boy, you make it too hot for me to stay here
    Boy, you're making it hard for me to be your love, love

