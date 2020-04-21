Young Chop: 13 facts you need to know about the 'Young Godfather' rapper

XX essential things you need to know about the American rapper/producer.

From his work with Chief Keef to his recent arrest and rap beef, these are all the facts you need to know about Young Chop.

Where is Young Chop from? Rapper/producer Young Chop was born and raised in the southside of Chicago, Illinois.

Young Chop produced some of Chief Keef's biggest songs When it comes to Chief Keef's biggest hits, the Chicago rapper's hits 'I Don't Like' and 'Love Sosa' are undoubtedly two of his biggest and most iconic songs. Both of these swere produced by Young Chop, as well as another hit '3Hunna' and a number of his other songs. Young Chop produced some of rapper Chief Keef's biggest hits. Picture: Getty

Why does Young Chop have beef with 21 Savage? Young Chop's beef with 21 Savage started when Chop joined Gillie Da Kid’s IG Live and claimed that 21 Savage and Meek Mill ran away from a studio session he was supposed to be at. According to Young Chop, “We pulled up to their session. N***as be scared. They had the Bentley trucks outside and just ran off.” After more verbals on Instagra, Young Chop dropped a diss track aimed at 21 Savage called 'when young chop come in the studio'. Young Chop and 21 Savage then appeared to go at it in the INstagram DMs and Young Chop later shared a screenshot of their apparent dispute on his Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by YOUNG CHOP (@youngchopbeatz) on Mar 29, 2020 at 3:16am PDT

Young Chop was seen firing shots at an unknown group outside his house In April 2020, a video of Young Chop emerged which showed a group of men shouting at him before the rapper pulled out his gun and fired shots at them. The shooting occurred on the porch outside of Young Chop's home just days before Young Chop went searching for 21 Savage, who he is in beef with. Chop claims that the Uber he was travelling in was shot at and that the shooters fled before he could return fire.

What is Young Chop's real name? Whilst he goes by the alias Young Chop, the Chicago-born rapper/producer's real name is Tyree Lamar Pittman. View this post on Instagram This a ugly picture of me 😂😂😂😂😂 A post shared by YOUNG CHOP (@youngchopbeatz) on Apr 11, 2020 at 1:07pm PDT

Young Chop was arrested in April 2020 Young Chop was arrested on 16th April 2020 after he violated his probation. The rapper was arrested in Gwinnett County, Georgia and was also charged with aggravated cruelty to animals-death after allegedly starving his dog to death in February 2020.

What is Young Chop's net worth? According to hiphop-networth.com, Young Chop's net worth is approximately $1.5 million. The 26-year-old made his fortune from music, producing songs for artists including Chief Keef and also releasing his own music.

What is Young Chop's Instagram handle? Whilst he's become better known for his own raps in recent times, Young Chop was originally a producer, which explains why his Instagram handle is youngchopbeatz. View this post on Instagram A post shared by YOUNG CHOP (@youngchopbeatz) on Apr 8, 2020 at 12:49am PDT

Young Chop's mother reportedly passed away in 2016 Young Chop reportedly suffered an unfortunate loss in March 2016 with the sudden passing of his mother Rhonda. Two days prior, Chop’s brother Johnny May Cash retweeted a post from requesting prayers for Mama Chop.

Young Chop has released 14 projects over the years Young Chop's most recent project was his 2020 release 'Chop Is King', which was released just weeks after his album 'Young Godfather'. The first project Young Chop dropped was his 2013 mixtape 'King100jame$'. Love all my supporters that’s on god ❤️ — Young Chop (@youngchopbeatz) February 11, 2020

What is Young Chop's biggest song? Young Chop's biggest song is arguably his 2014 effort 'Valley', which also featured Chief Keef. Recently he's seen success with tracks including 'Need That Bag' and 'Ammo & Hiuce' featuring Future. In terms of production, Young Chop's two biggest sonfs are Chief Keef's 'I Don't Like' and 'Love Sosa'.

What is Young Chop's Twitter? As well as the divisive content he posts on his Instagram account, Young Chop can also be found posting on Twitter too. Young Chop's Twitter handle is @youngchopbeatz.