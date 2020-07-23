5 rap songs that mention One Direction

One Direction have just turned 10 years old, but how many of these rap songs that mention the group have you heard?

Rap music and One Direction have an interesting history. From Migos rapper Quavo working with Liam Payne on his debut solo single 'Strip That Down' to Harry Styles rapping 'Vossi Bop' on stage alongside Stormzy - it's been a journey.

So we thought we'd take a quick look at five rap songs which reference One Direction that you may never have even known about...

Digga D & Russ - 'Mr Sheeen' This Drill banger from Digga D and Russ may not be the first place you 'd expect to find a One Direction reference, however Digga D is responsible for one during the opening of the song. Digga raps: Slide in whips, slide in six, they ain't wanna slide in DM's P****s, them boy there punks, can't wait 'til I see 'em, see 'em They know about pain like Liam Mentioning 1D's very own Liam Payne, Digga D's reference is some pretty smart wordplay and shows the lyric skill of the UK Drill star.

Tyler, The creator - 'Domo23' Taken from Tyler, The Creator's 2013 album Wolf, the American rapper includes a reference to 1D on his song 'Domo23'... Now me and Justin smoke sherm and been talking 'bout freeing perms

And purchasing weapons, naming them and aim 'em in One Direction These lyrics also make a reference to fellow pop legend Justin Bieber and Tyler's tongue-in-cheek messages are front and centre in this mention of the group.

BROCKHAMPTON - ''BOOGIE' BROCKHAMPTON's 2017 album SATURATION III featured some big tracks and the energetic album opener was certainly one of them. It also happened to be the song where the American collective mention One Direction. BROCKHAMTON star Kevin Abstract raps the lyrics: Best boy band since One Direction

Makin' n***as itch like a skin infection Pretty sure there'll be some arguments around whether BROCKHAMPTON actually are the best band since One direction, but they weren't afraid to claim it on this one.

BROCKHAMPTON - 'JELLO' Turns out BROCKHAMPTON are huge One Direction fans and not only do they mention the band on 'BOOGIE', but they also talk about Zayn on their son 'JELLO'. Once again it's group member Kevin Abstract who mentions the 1D star and raps: "Could you perform at my best friend's birthday party?

With your friends and go crazy, just bring the shotty

Bring the loud one with the blonde hair."

Making out with Zayn in a lawn chair