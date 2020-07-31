8 Hip Hop & R&B stars on Cameo: From Snoop Dogg to Keri Hilson

Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube are both on Cameo. Picture: Twitter

Now you can get stars from the Hip Hop and R&B world to give you a shoutout on your birthday, anniversary and more.

By Matt Tarr

Picture the scene. It's your birthday and your friends and family have all wished you Happy Birthday, but then you get a special video message and it's not from someone you know...it's from Snoop Dogg.

Snoop knows your name and that you're the biggest fan of his song 'Drop It Like It's Hot', plus he's personally wishing you a Happy Birthday. Well this is a real possibility now thanks to Cameo.

But it's not just Snoop who can send you a personalised message - Ice Cube, Keri Hilson and a host of iconic stars from the world of Hip Hop and R&B have all signed up.

Tiger King star Carole Baskin may have raised the platform's profile with her hilarious performance of 50 Cent's song 'In Da Club', but there are so many more stars making quality videos on Cameo too.

Find out some of our favourite picks below...

We all could use a laugh at this point of the week 😂 Today’s cackling moment is brought by Carole Baskin and 50 Cent😂 I am WEAK you hear me? WEAK!!!! pic.twitter.com/UsI5K4tiEG — Alexis Rogers (@AlexisWLWT) July 16, 2020

Snoop Dogg

As you might imagine, Snoop Dogg is one of the funniest rappers on Cameo. From birthday messages to this incredible wedding message to two of his fans, no one does it quite like Snoop...

Here’s to grinding out the next million Cameos 😏 @SnoopDogg pic.twitter.com/4aDghXtf0B — Cameo (@BookCameo) June 25, 2020

Mario

Yes, R&B legend Mario has been giving shout outs to his fans too, including this gem where he tried helping a guy called Andrew apologise to his partner...

Not to make this about myself but if you're not forgiven Andrew... I'm single. pic.twitter.com/kind512gDI — Cameo (@BookCameo) July 13, 2020

Keri Hilson

'Knock You Down' star Keri Hilson has been reaching out to her fans through Cameo recently, even offering some motivational words to one fan who was feeling a bit down...

Flava Flav

Like Snoop, iconic Public Enemy rapper Flava Flav is one of the funniest people on Cameo, sharing birthday messages and anniversary shout outs to his fans across the world.

Warning: This message to a fan, who recently came out as gay, includes some strong language...

Ice Cube

As a pioneering member of legendary rap collective NWA, Ice Cube is sure to be in high demand on Cameo and in this video he reveals some info about his musical heroes to one of his biggest fans...

Requested your hero ✅

Learned about his heroes ✅@icecube pic.twitter.com/Lbd1jQnb88 — Cameo (@BookCameo) July 8, 2020

Ne-Yo

The 'Miss Independent' singer has got a collection of huge hits under his belt and he's also a dab hand at sharing inspiring and motivational words to his fans on Cameo...

Wu-Tang Clan

RZA from iconic rap group Wu-Tang Clan is no newcomer to Cameo and he often showcases new beats and songs whilst he's giving shoutouts to fans, like this birthday message...

A message to the rest of 2020 from @WuTangClan: pic.twitter.com/hrhTjkOTsx — Cameo (@BookCameo) July 27, 2020

Ace Hood

It seems like motivational messages are a popular request when it comes to Hip Hop and R&B artists on cameo and 'Bugatti' rapper Ace Hood gladly shared some wise words with one of his fans recently...

I didn't wake up in a Bugatti but I did wake up to this music industry inspo @Acehood pic.twitter.com/U5Oj6bh3QR — Cameo (@BookCameo) July 17, 2020

