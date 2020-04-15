The best free PS4 games you can play during quarantine

Sony have announced 2 free games to download on PS4 during quarantine. Picture: Getty/Sony

Sony have just announced two HUGE games they've added to their 'Play At Home' list.

When it comes to things to keep boredom at bay during quarantine, gaming is high up on the list for a lot of people. The ability to speak to your friends whilst playing online has never seemed so fun and now Sony are making it even better.

The gaming giants have just announced an initiative called 'Play At Home' in which they're giving people the chance to play certain games for free whilst everyone's stuck at home.

Sony announced two new games to play for free on PS4. Picture: Getty

The two titles Sony have launched 'Play At Home' with on the Playstation 4 are 'Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection' and 'Journey'.

The 'Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection' includes 'Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune', 'Uncharted 2: Among Thieves', and 'Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception'—all beautifully remastered for PS4.

On the new free releases, Sony said, "We can’t imagine a better time for globe-trotting adventures with Nathan Drake, an iconic cast of characters, and thrilling treasure-hunting action gameplay. Then there’s Journey, a beautiful, celebrated adventure that is as moving as it is mysterious. The game’s life-affirming message is timeless, and perhaps more important now than ever before."

Uncharted and Journey are now free on PS4. Picture: Sony

But what other games can you play for free on Sony's Playstation 4 right now? Well here's our list of the games you need to get into ASAP...

The best free PS4 games you can play during quarantine

Call Of Duty: Warzone

A free multiplayer Call Of Duty game that you can play online with your friends? Sign us up!

Fortnite Battle Royale

Fortnite has become one of the most talked-about and popular games in the world, so if you're a fan of multiplayer shooters and haven't already spent hours dominating on this modern classic, get involved.

DC Universe Online

Getting to create your own DC superhero or villain and customise their powers sounds pretty cool right? What if they could interact with the likes of The Joker and Lex Luthor? This is the game for you.

Warframe

You can go it alone or team up with your friends to take on some heavy-hitting bosses in this open-world adventure. Fans of 'Destiny' will enjoy this 3rd person sci-fi shooter.

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

Freshly announced by Sony, this is three games in one and not just any three games. the brilliant Uncharted series has been one of Playstation's biggest successes over the last few years, so why would you not want to play through the journey of Nathan Drake for free?

Journey

Another newly announced freebie from Sony, this artistic and engaging indie adventure really does take you on a journey through the desert avoiding weapons left from a war which ended civilisation. This is a deep one.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!