30 Headie One 'Edna' lyrics that are perfect for Instagram captions

9 October 2020, 12:15 | Updated: 9 October 2020, 12:24

Headie One's got you covered.

After major anticipation, Headie One has finally dropped his debut album Edna - and it was well worth the wait.

Named after his mother who sadly passed away when he was three-years-old, the Tottenham rapper has come through with some huge bangers and features from the likes of Future ('Hear No Evil'), Aitch ('Parlez-Vous Anglais'), Young T & Bugsey ('Princess Cuts'), Skepta ('Try Me') and more.

So, if you're looking for a new Instagram caption, Headie One has delivered the bars to soundtrack your snaps.

  1. About relationships

    So many different philosophies before I learned to love properly - 'Teach Me'

    I still can't mix pleasure with business, sorry princess - 'Ain't It Different'

    Canary princess cuts for my baby - 'Princess Cuts'

    When my heart get cold, who can I call? - 'Cold' (Kaash Paige)

    Girls from the past that lost me love me - 'Only You Freestyle' (Drake)

    Sharing's caring but some things I want is mine alone - 'Breathing'

    Sometimes I feel like every girl in the world is into me - 'You / Me'

  2. About style

    Tracksuit in season, it match the interior - 'Teach Me'

    I got baptised in my rose gold pieces - 'Psalm35'

    Cartier shades, course they fit nicely - 'Try Me'

    Black tie but I'm dressed informal - 'Ain't It Different' (Stormzy)

    CC bag look nice, but the Birkin bag look way more heavy - 'Only You Freestyle' (Drake)

    I'm in Dior, I'm a Christian, praise the Lord - 'Princess Cuts'

    My tracksuit Louis, now covered in Fenty - 'Only You Freestyle'

    All those double C's, I got a Chanel side - 'Princess Cuts'

    Don't do drip but I still stay classy - 'Ain't It Different' (Stormzy)

    GG on my waist, CC on my trainers - 'Parlez-Vous Anglais' (Aitch)

  3. About success

    I'm makin' too much money, next watch will have to be a Richard Mille - 'Teach Me'

    All the times that I wanted to call it quits, I stayed - 'Triple Science'

    Stars in roofs, sky's the limit, they didn't lie - 'The Light'

    Everything come full circle, word to the boss above me - 'Only You Freestyle' (Drake)

    My lifestyle's wonderful, my future is colourful - '21 Gun Salute'

    They can't compare me, I'm livin' la vida - 'Hear No Evil' (Future)

    Now the roof down on the tunnel, we got tunnel vision - 'Breathing'

  4. About travel

    Just stepped off a boat, Monaco, I'm seasick - 'Psalm35'

    Now I'm just shellin' in Copenhagan - 'The Light'

    St. Tropez, me and shorty - 'Parlez-Vous Anglais'

    Hoppin' in Paris like I'm mobbin' in Rio - 'Hear No Evil' (Future)

  5. About cars

    Barе chest in the Rolls Royce, park up and I jump out - 'Try Me' (Skepta)

    Bentley, Range, then Bentley - 'Only You Freestyle'

    Six-litre engine and we're racing - 'F U Pay Me'

    Whip goes fast and the crib’s outrageous - 'Parlez-Vous Anglais' (Aitch)

