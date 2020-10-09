30 Headie One 'Edna' lyrics that are perfect for Instagram captions
9 October 2020, 12:15 | Updated: 9 October 2020, 12:24
Headie One's got you covered.
After major anticipation, Headie One has finally dropped his debut album Edna - and it was well worth the wait.
Named after his mother who sadly passed away when he was three-years-old, the Tottenham rapper has come through with some huge bangers and features from the likes of Future ('Hear No Evil'), Aitch ('Parlez-Vous Anglais'), Young T & Bugsey ('Princess Cuts'), Skepta ('Try Me') and more.
So, if you're looking for a new Instagram caption, Headie One has delivered the bars to soundtrack your snaps.
-
About relationships
So many different philosophies before I learned to love properly - 'Teach Me'
I still can't mix pleasure with business, sorry princess - 'Ain't It Different'
Canary princess cuts for my baby - 'Princess Cuts'
When my heart get cold, who can I call? - 'Cold' (Kaash Paige)
Girls from the past that lost me love me - 'Only You Freestyle' (Drake)
Sharing's caring but some things I want is mine alone - 'Breathing'
Sometimes I feel like every girl in the world is into me - 'You / Me'
-
About style
Tracksuit in season, it match the interior - 'Teach Me'
I got baptised in my rose gold pieces - 'Psalm35'
Cartier shades, course they fit nicely - 'Try Me'
Black tie but I'm dressed informal - 'Ain't It Different' (Stormzy)
CC bag look nice, but the Birkin bag look way more heavy - 'Only You Freestyle' (Drake)
I'm in Dior, I'm a Christian, praise the Lord - 'Princess Cuts'
My tracksuit Louis, now covered in Fenty - 'Only You Freestyle'
All those double C's, I got a Chanel side - 'Princess Cuts'
Don't do drip but I still stay classy - 'Ain't It Different' (Stormzy)
GG on my waist, CC on my trainers - 'Parlez-Vous Anglais' (Aitch)
-
About success
I'm makin' too much money, next watch will have to be a Richard Mille - 'Teach Me'
All the times that I wanted to call it quits, I stayed - 'Triple Science'
Stars in roofs, sky's the limit, they didn't lie - 'The Light'
Everything come full circle, word to the boss above me - 'Only You Freestyle' (Drake)
My lifestyle's wonderful, my future is colourful - '21 Gun Salute'
They can't compare me, I'm livin' la vida - 'Hear No Evil' (Future)
Now the roof down on the tunnel, we got tunnel vision - 'Breathing'
-
About travel
Just stepped off a boat, Monaco, I'm seasick - 'Psalm35'
Now I'm just shellin' in Copenhagan - 'The Light'
St. Tropez, me and shorty - 'Parlez-Vous Anglais'
Hoppin' in Paris like I'm mobbin' in Rio - 'Hear No Evil' (Future)
-
About cars
Barе chest in the Rolls Royce, park up and I jump out - 'Try Me' (Skepta)
Bentley, Range, then Bentley - 'Only You Freestyle'
Six-litre engine and we're racing - 'F U Pay Me'
Whip goes fast and the crib’s outrageous - 'Parlez-Vous Anglais' (Aitch)