Dave 'Titanium' lyrics meaning explained

What are the lyrics to Dave's song 'Titanium' and what do they mean? Picture: Getty

What are the lyrics to Dave's song 'Titanium' and what do they mean?

After short hiatus from the music game, Dave makes a triumphant solo return with two new singles, 'Titanium' and 'Mercury' featuring Kamal.

The former is a punchy, victorious stand-out which sees the South London rapper flex on his opponents with brags of his opulent lifestyles, despite being out of the game for a hot minute.

His first realise since 2019's 'Paper Cuts', 'Titanium' is already turning out to be a fan favourite as listeners rejoice in the BRIT Award winner's return to rap.

Here's what the lyrics to 'Titanium' really mean.

Twenty-two with a 2.2, just came back from a long hiatus - Firstly, it's worth noting that 22 is the atomic number of Titanium, an extremely durable transition metal. At the time of the song's release, Dave is also 22-years-old, with the '2.2' implying that he has a staggering net worth of £2.2 million.

You get hit with a stick, Black Panther / You're gonna need Vibranium - Vibranium is the strongest metal in the fictional Marvel Cinematic Universe. Here, Dave implies that you're going to need some strong protection if you go up against him.

I got stainless steel, I got platinum / I got gold and I got titanium - Dave is referencing his various platinum and gold certifications for hits including 'Location', 'Funky Friday', 'No Words' and 'Samantha'.

Tyson Fury in the party, I make shoulders fling - Dave compares the way people move to his music to the way famous boxer Tyson Fury moves in the ring.

What do the lyrics to Dave's 'Titanium' mean? Picture: Getty

[Chorus]

Twenty-two with a 2.2, just came back from a long hiatus

She came, that came from the clit

No shit, I don't need vibrators

You get hit with a stick, Black Panther

You're gonna need Vibranium

I got stainless steel, I got platinum

I got gold and I got titanium



[Verse]

I got gold and I got titanium

I got white gold, and it came in proper

Go find you a burner on offer

How you got gold and you ain't got copper? (Dosser)

Tyson Fury in the party, I make shoulders fling

Klitschko in the ring, 'cause he just got a box from the Gypsy King

Jheeze, same old story

You can get soaked, or soaked in glory

I got a house in the sticks, it's awkward

I know that my neighbours are votin' Tory, surely

Fredo's my brother, we're locked in for life

I told bro to drop me some gamе

My American tings, they're too impolitе

Right, everybody made them a mill, let's play a game of who still got one

I'm on Rowan Road with my ninja, knock down ginger, let's see who spots one (F**k)

If you wanna run up on me just do it then

I got 99 problems, going broke ain't one, but a b**ch is two of them

Twenty-two with a 2.2, just came back from a long vacation

By the time that I'm done that's a 2.1, I got redbones and I got Asians

(Let me land, let me land)

I got chocolate and I got cravings

I just fly the tings in Turks and that shit works 'cause they put the cakes in

If it weren't me on paddles, I got saddled, sat on handles

My shooter stayed in touch, it came in clutch cah I don't do manuals

You got dope, then you got hope

Nope, I see it from a different angle

Bad b**ch with her hair on rope, Olivia Pope, it's one big scandal



[Chorus]

Twenty-two with a 2.2, just came back from a long hiatus

She came, that came from the clit

No shit, I don't need vibrators

You get hit with a stick, Black Panther

You're gonna need Vibranium

I got stainless steel, I got platinum

I got gold and I got titanium