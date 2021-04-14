Dave 'Titanium' lyrics meaning explained

14 April 2021, 14:06

What are the lyrics to Dave's song 'Titanium' and what do they mean?
After short hiatus from the music game, Dave makes a triumphant solo return with two new singles, 'Titanium' and 'Mercury' featuring Kamal.

The former is a punchy, victorious stand-out which sees the South London rapper flex on his opponents with brags of his opulent lifestyles, despite being out of the game for a hot minute.

His first realise since 2019's 'Paper Cuts', 'Titanium' is already turning out to be a fan favourite as listeners rejoice in the BRIT Award winner's return to rap.

Here's what the lyrics to 'Titanium' really mean.

Twenty-two with a 2.2, just came back from a long hiatus - Firstly, it's worth noting that 22 is the atomic number of Titanium, an extremely durable transition metal. At the time of the song's release, Dave is also 22-years-old, with the '2.2' implying that he has a staggering net worth of £2.2 million.

You get hit with a stick, Black Panther / You're gonna need Vibranium - Vibranium is the strongest metal in the fictional Marvel Cinematic Universe. Here, Dave implies that you're going to need some strong protection if you go up against him.

I got stainless steel, I got platinum / I got gold and I got titanium - Dave is referencing his various platinum and gold certifications for hits including 'Location', 'Funky Friday', 'No Words' and 'Samantha'.

Tyson Fury in the party, I make shoulders fling - Dave compares the way people move to his music to the way famous boxer Tyson Fury moves in the ring.

[Chorus]
Twenty-two with a 2.2, just came back from a long hiatus
She came, that came from the clit
No shit, I don't need vibrators
You get hit with a stick, Black Panther
You're gonna need Vibranium
I got stainless steel, I got platinum
I got gold and I got titanium

[Verse]
I got gold and I got titanium
I got white gold, and it came in proper
Go find you a burner on offer
How you got gold and you ain't got copper? (Dosser)
Tyson Fury in the party, I make shoulders fling
Klitschko in the ring, 'cause he just got a box from the Gypsy King
Jheeze, same old story
You can get soaked, or soaked in glory
I got a house in the sticks, it's awkward
I know that my neighbours are votin' Tory, surely
Fredo's my brother, we're locked in for life
I told bro to drop me some gamе
My American tings, they're too impolitе
Right, everybody made them a mill, let's play a game of who still got one
I'm on Rowan Road with my ninja, knock down ginger, let's see who spots one (F**k)
If you wanna run up on me just do it then
I got 99 problems, going broke ain't one, but a b**ch is two of them
Twenty-two with a 2.2, just came back from a long vacation
By the time that I'm done that's a 2.1, I got redbones and I got Asians
(Let me land, let me land)
I got chocolate and I got cravings
I just fly the tings in Turks and that shit works 'cause they put the cakes in
If it weren't me on paddles, I got saddled, sat on handles
My shooter stayed in touch, it came in clutch cah I don't do manuals
You got dope, then you got hope
Nope, I see it from a different angle
Bad b**ch with her hair on rope, Olivia Pope, it's one big scandal

[Chorus]
Twenty-two with a 2.2, just came back from a long hiatus
She came, that came from the clit
No shit, I don't need vibrators
You get hit with a stick, Black Panther
You're gonna need Vibranium
I got stainless steel, I got platinum
I got gold and I got titanium

