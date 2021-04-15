Dave 'Mercury' lyrics meaning explained

What are the lyrics to 'Mercury' by Dave and what do they mean?

After a temporary hiatus from the music game, Dave makes a triumphant solo return with two new singles, 'Titanium' and 'Mercury' featuring Kamal.

The latter is a smooth, introspective track which sees the South London rapper reflect on his journey and the struggles he's faced along the way. The song features singer Kamal., who provides delicate, airy vocals in the chorus.

His first release since 2019's 'Paper Cuts', 'Mercury' is a stark contrast to the punchy, victorious 'Titanium' - both balance each other out in this fire double drop.

Here's what the lyrics to 'Mercury' really mean.

All this crypto in the world, you could get rich in a day / So, I don't get why you're invested in the women I date - Dave is saying that people should focus more on building their finances with cryptocurrency and investing their time in raising their game, rather than taking interest in the women he spends time with.

At Merky Fest I broke down because a camera flashed / Janelle was in the back, I had a panic attack, I said I needed a trip - Merky Fest is an annual music festival taking place Ibiza, created by South London rapper Stormzy. Dave attended the last event in 2019, where he shot most of the visuals for his hit single 'Location'. However, here Dave recalls experiencing a panic attack - a sudden episode of intense anxiety and fear - due to the overwhelming amount of attention on him.

If God is a woman, then I'm pissed 'cause ladies never forgive me for my sins - Here, Dave appears to reference Ariana Grande's 2018 track 'God Is A Woman' and expresses his anguish at his former relationships and their lack of forgiveness.

Trips to Calabasas, only right I'm with a Cali' man - Calabasas is a gated community in California, home to countless celebrities including Drake, Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber and The Weeknd.

I don't really like shining, my accountant like-minded - Dave claims he isn't one for spending money on jewellery and chains like other rappers, which his accountant cosigns.

Mummy's working in a hospital, that s**t is a trip / Cah when she parks, it's like a baller's there to visit her kid - In 2019, Dave bought his mother a Mercedes for her birthday. Here, he is pointing out how much her car stands out compared to the others in the parking lot.

There's eight of us at Novikov and we're all eatin' a meal / But the waiter knows to find me when he's leavin' the bill - Novikov is a high-end restaurant and bar in London's Mayfair, and Dave claims that when he goes there to eat, he's paying for everyone in his party.

To bring it back to life like Jon Snow and the Red Witch - Dave references two characters from the popular Game Of Thrones series, in which Jon Snow is brought back from the dead by Melisandre.

Check out the full lyrics to 'Mercury' by Dave featuring Kamal below.

[Chorus: Kamal.]

I feel, I feel you breaking under

My skin, I'll be your vacant lover

Diving too deep to tell ourselves apart

Hand on my heart



[Verse 1: Dave]

California living, business in L.A

This DBX is what I'm whipping, certain man are tripping

All this crypto in the world, you could get rich in a day

So, I don't get why you're invested in the women I date

I been going through a phase, I ain't been feeling myself

To keep it G with myself, think I'm in need of some help

At Merky Fest I broke down because a camera flashed

Janelle was in the back, I had a panic attack, I said I needed a trip

You wanna scheme where I live?

We sеnd bullets through your windows while you sleep with your kids

You live and you lеarn, I get 'em hit on return

And then it's water underneath another bridge that I burned

Is there happiness in a girl?

Am I in love or do I love having someone to help with distracting me from myself?

Am I in it for the win?

If God is a woman, then I'm pissed 'cause ladies never forgive me for my sins

It's, it's the Black Bandana Gang, 16 Taliban

Trips to Calabasas, only right I'm with a Cali' man

Tried to stop him trappin', found a way to send the Cali' back

Black Cadillac with a baddie for my cataracts

Thicker than a Snicker, Rambo cut him like a battle axe

Waterproof jacket 'cause she got a back and a rack

Stop me if I'm lyin', I ain't perfect

But I promise that I'm trying, It's S

[Chorus: Kamal]

I feel, I feel you breaking under

My skin, I'll be your vacant lover

Diving too deep to tell ourselves apart

Hand on my heart



[Verse 2: Dave]

Streatham Vale, surviving

Came to see my mum, this DBS is what she's driving

My bills multiplying, but my money is dividing

Who's gonna provide for the people that's providin'?

Bae's a work of art, she like my kuds and I ain't violent

I'm good to fly private

I don't really like shining, my accountant like-minded

Mummy's working in a hospital, that s**t is a trip

Cah when she parks, it's like a baller's there to visit her kid

It's all lonely, bro, Sony don't believe in the real

They can't afford to buy the f**king shoes they need me to fill

I think it's pretty ironic, if I'm keeping it real

Since 93% is what I keep on a deal

I got Jack, I don't need me a Jill

I'm on the steepest of hills

It's six figures for the cheapest of thrills

I'm so musical, I'm working while I sleep with the steel

It's in the key of D-major when she screaming her trills

And if I'm keeping it trill

It ain't from David Joseph, I ain't readin' the deal

I donate to charities, but I ain't tweeting that still

And even when my people hate me, gotta speak for 'em still

I gotta listen to my sister, cah their feelings are real

And when the scars this deep, this s**t ain't easy to heal

There's eight of us at Novikov and we're all eatin' a meal

But the waiter knows to find me when he's leavin' the bill

I don't beg it with street rappers, if I'm keepin' it real

You pop molly, I got jolly if I need me a drill

I used to walk for no reason, cah I needed it still

F**k trappin', I was scammin', I was stealin' a steel

I robbed man, I didn't really like the feeling, but still

I been robbed, you wanna know which of the two I prefer?

My mummy couldn't understand that I would do it for her

If war should occur, I'll put this through you if I have to

But it's more to deter

Listen, you ain't got the stomach or the heart for this

Know your own worth, they're gonna label you a narcissist

Same brush they use to stroke you ego when you're part of this

Will be the one they use to sweep your name under the carpet with

I'll show you what heartless is, I'm grinding for electrics

Nourishment for dinner, I was starving for my entrance

All we needed was two zeds and a dead strip

To bring it back to life like Jon Snow and the Red Witch

Table full of bosses, designating profits

How we on the same team and you're celebratin' my losses?

If he's a man sending hate through a fake page

Chances are I ran through his bitch just like I'm A-Train

F**k a day-date, Daytona with a plain face

Panda plain jane just matchin', he got great taste

Try a ting and get stabbed in that same place

You're going St. George's, they ain't treatin' you at mayday

Mayday, mayday, somebody call for help

Free all of my n***as in jail

I heard you're on bro, but I doubt it

That's stones in glass houses

This the s**t that couldn't make it to my album

Mercury



[Chorus: Kamal]

I feel, I feel you breaking under

My skin, I'll be your vacant lover

Diving too deep to tell ourselves apart

Hand on my heart



[Outro: Kamal.]

I lie with her like perjury

And I cry tears of burgundy

Sirens sing so perfectly

But I'm poison like mercury

I lie with her like perjury

And I cry tears of burgundy

Sirens sing so perfectly

But I'm poison like mercury