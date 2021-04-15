Dave 'Mercury' lyrics meaning explained
15 April 2021, 12:04
What are the lyrics to 'Mercury' by Dave and what do they mean?
After a temporary hiatus from the music game, Dave makes a triumphant solo return with two new singles, 'Titanium' and 'Mercury' featuring Kamal.
The latter is a smooth, introspective track which sees the South London rapper reflect on his journey and the struggles he's faced along the way. The song features singer Kamal., who provides delicate, airy vocals in the chorus.
His first release since 2019's 'Paper Cuts', 'Mercury' is a stark contrast to the punchy, victorious 'Titanium' - both balance each other out in this fire double drop.
Here's what the lyrics to 'Mercury' really mean.
All this crypto in the world, you could get rich in a day / So, I don't get why you're invested in the women I date - Dave is saying that people should focus more on building their finances with cryptocurrency and investing their time in raising their game, rather than taking interest in the women he spends time with.
At Merky Fest I broke down because a camera flashed / Janelle was in the back, I had a panic attack, I said I needed a trip - Merky Fest is an annual music festival taking place Ibiza, created by South London rapper Stormzy. Dave attended the last event in 2019, where he shot most of the visuals for his hit single 'Location'. However, here Dave recalls experiencing a panic attack - a sudden episode of intense anxiety and fear - due to the overwhelming amount of attention on him.
If God is a woman, then I'm pissed 'cause ladies never forgive me for my sins - Here, Dave appears to reference Ariana Grande's 2018 track 'God Is A Woman' and expresses his anguish at his former relationships and their lack of forgiveness.
Trips to Calabasas, only right I'm with a Cali' man - Calabasas is a gated community in California, home to countless celebrities including Drake, Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber and The Weeknd.
I don't really like shining, my accountant like-minded - Dave claims he isn't one for spending money on jewellery and chains like other rappers, which his accountant cosigns.
Mummy's working in a hospital, that s**t is a trip / Cah when she parks, it's like a baller's there to visit her kid - In 2019, Dave bought his mother a Mercedes for her birthday. Here, he is pointing out how much her car stands out compared to the others in the parking lot.
There's eight of us at Novikov and we're all eatin' a meal / But the waiter knows to find me when he's leavin' the bill - Novikov is a high-end restaurant and bar in London's Mayfair, and Dave claims that when he goes there to eat, he's paying for everyone in his party.
To bring it back to life like Jon Snow and the Red Witch - Dave references two characters from the popular Game Of Thrones series, in which Jon Snow is brought back from the dead by Melisandre.
Check out the full lyrics to 'Mercury' by Dave featuring Kamal below.
[Chorus: Kamal.]
I feel, I feel you breaking under
My skin, I'll be your vacant lover
Diving too deep to tell ourselves apart
Hand on my heart
[Verse 1: Dave]
California living, business in L.A
This DBX is what I'm whipping, certain man are tripping
All this crypto in the world, you could get rich in a day
So, I don't get why you're invested in the women I date
I been going through a phase, I ain't been feeling myself
To keep it G with myself, think I'm in need of some help
At Merky Fest I broke down because a camera flashed
Janelle was in the back, I had a panic attack, I said I needed a trip
You wanna scheme where I live?
We sеnd bullets through your windows while you sleep with your kids
You live and you lеarn, I get 'em hit on return
And then it's water underneath another bridge that I burned
Is there happiness in a girl?
Am I in love or do I love having someone to help with distracting me from myself?
Am I in it for the win?
If God is a woman, then I'm pissed 'cause ladies never forgive me for my sins
It's, it's the Black Bandana Gang, 16 Taliban
Trips to Calabasas, only right I'm with a Cali' man
Tried to stop him trappin', found a way to send the Cali' back
Black Cadillac with a baddie for my cataracts
Thicker than a Snicker, Rambo cut him like a battle axe
Waterproof jacket 'cause she got a back and a rack
Stop me if I'm lyin', I ain't perfect
But I promise that I'm trying, It's S
[Chorus: Kamal]
I feel, I feel you breaking under
My skin, I'll be your vacant lover
Diving too deep to tell ourselves apart
Hand on my heart
[Verse 2: Dave]
Streatham Vale, surviving
Came to see my mum, this DBS is what she's driving
My bills multiplying, but my money is dividing
Who's gonna provide for the people that's providin'?
Bae's a work of art, she like my kuds and I ain't violent
I'm good to fly private
I don't really like shining, my accountant like-minded
Mummy's working in a hospital, that s**t is a trip
Cah when she parks, it's like a baller's there to visit her kid
It's all lonely, bro, Sony don't believe in the real
They can't afford to buy the f**king shoes they need me to fill
I think it's pretty ironic, if I'm keeping it real
Since 93% is what I keep on a deal
I got Jack, I don't need me a Jill
I'm on the steepest of hills
It's six figures for the cheapest of thrills
I'm so musical, I'm working while I sleep with the steel
It's in the key of D-major when she screaming her trills
And if I'm keeping it trill
It ain't from David Joseph, I ain't readin' the deal
I donate to charities, but I ain't tweeting that still
And even when my people hate me, gotta speak for 'em still
I gotta listen to my sister, cah their feelings are real
And when the scars this deep, this s**t ain't easy to heal
There's eight of us at Novikov and we're all eatin' a meal
But the waiter knows to find me when he's leavin' the bill
I don't beg it with street rappers, if I'm keepin' it real
You pop molly, I got jolly if I need me a drill
I used to walk for no reason, cah I needed it still
F**k trappin', I was scammin', I was stealin' a steel
I robbed man, I didn't really like the feeling, but still
I been robbed, you wanna know which of the two I prefer?
My mummy couldn't understand that I would do it for her
If war should occur, I'll put this through you if I have to
But it's more to deter
Listen, you ain't got the stomach or the heart for this
Know your own worth, they're gonna label you a narcissist
Same brush they use to stroke you ego when you're part of this
Will be the one they use to sweep your name under the carpet with
I'll show you what heartless is, I'm grinding for electrics
Nourishment for dinner, I was starving for my entrance
All we needed was two zeds and a dead strip
To bring it back to life like Jon Snow and the Red Witch
Table full of bosses, designating profits
How we on the same team and you're celebratin' my losses?
If he's a man sending hate through a fake page
Chances are I ran through his bitch just like I'm A-Train
F**k a day-date, Daytona with a plain face
Panda plain jane just matchin', he got great taste
Try a ting and get stabbed in that same place
You're going St. George's, they ain't treatin' you at mayday
Mayday, mayday, somebody call for help
Free all of my n***as in jail
I heard you're on bro, but I doubt it
That's stones in glass houses
This the s**t that couldn't make it to my album
Mercury
[Chorus: Kamal]
I feel, I feel you breaking under
My skin, I'll be your vacant lover
Diving too deep to tell ourselves apart
Hand on my heart
[Outro: Kamal.]
I lie with her like perjury
And I cry tears of burgundy
Sirens sing so perfectly
But I'm poison like mercury
I lie with her like perjury
And I cry tears of burgundy
Sirens sing so perfectly
But I'm poison like mercury