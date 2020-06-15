When is the next Capital XTRA Book Club meeting?

Capital XTRA Book Club dates. Picture: Getty

Find out the dates and times for the next Capital XTRA Book Club meeting...

What is the Capital XTRA Book Club reading right now?

The current book that the Capital XTRA Book Club is tucking into is Akala's hugely important 'Natives'.

Waterstones describes Akala's book 'Natives' as covering 'everything from the police, education and identity to politics, sexual objectification and the far right, 'Natives' speaks directly to British denial and squeamishness when it comes to confronting issues of race and class that are at the heart of the legacy of Britain's racialised empire.'

When is the next Capital XTRA Book Club review on Instagram?

The latest read began on Monday 15th June 2020 so the next Instagram live review will take place on Monday 29th June 2020 at 6pm.

Make sure you're following us here so you get a notification when we go live!