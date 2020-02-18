Who is rapper Aitch, how old is he and does he have a girlfriend?

Having enjoyed a huge breakthrough across the last twelve months, Manchester rapper Aitch has become one of the most talked-about names in the UK scene.

Along with his own huge track 'Taste (Make It Shake)', Aitch joined Young T & Bugsey on their huge hit 'Strike A Pose', making sure his name was on the lips of music fans across the country.

Aitch has been nominated for his first-ever award at the BRITs in 2020 and he's up against Dave, Mabel, Lewis Capaldi and Sam Fender for Best New Artist.

What is Aitch's real name? Aitch's real name is Harrison Armstrong. He took the stage name Aitch as it's the pronunciation of the first letter of his forename. How old is Aitch? Aitch was born on 9th December 1999, making him 20 years old. Where is Aitch from? Aitch is from Manchester, as you can tell from his Mancunian accent when he raps and speaks. Aitch is proud of his northern roots and regularly speaks about his Manchester heritage during interviews. What is Aitch's biggest song? Aitch's song 'Straight Rhymez' was his breakthrough single and helped bring him to the attention of more mainstream rap fans in the UK. His biggest hit so far is his 2019 single 'Taste (Make It Shake), which was taken from his EP 'AitcH20'. The song his number 2 on the UK charts and cemented Aitch's status as one of the most exciting up & coming stars in UK music. Aitch also featured on Young T & Bugsey's 2019 hit 'Strike A Pose', which stoprmed into the UK top 10, whilst he also enjoyed more top 10 success with his song 'Buss Down' which featured ZieZie. Does Aitch have a girlfriend ? In an interview with Robert Bruce at Capital XTRA's Homegrown Live event in 2019, Aitch confirmed that he does have a girlfriend, although he has kept her personal information private When quizzed on whether he's in a relationship, Aitch told us, "I'm off the radar, I'm behaving myself. You've got the drop, I've never said that live. Yeah, you've got the drop". How tall is Aitch? Aitch is 5 feet 8 inches tall, which is 173cm. What is Aitch's net worth? According to Stats Mash, Aitch's net worth at the end of 2019 was around £1 million. The Manchester rapper has amassed his wealth by releasing a string of hots across the last 18 months as well as sponsorship deals.

