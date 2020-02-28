20 albums turning 20 in 2020

20 albums turning 20 in 2020. Picture: Roc-A-Fella Records

Entering the first year of the new millennium, a new sound in hip-hop came about and spawned the most iconic albums. See 20 albums turning 20 this year...

Coming out of the 9-9 and into 2000 was a breathe of fresh air and provided us with classic hip-hop albums.

The first year of the new millennium brought on some of the most iconic songs in hip-hop to this date.

Jay-Z And Eminem both dropped albums in 2000. Picture: Getty

Music was consumed differently, with YouTube being five years away and not many officiously streaming music sites available.

Although technology was not as developed, it brought on authentic sounds that would be hard to obtain now.

See 20 albums turning 20 in 2020 below.