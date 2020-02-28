20 albums turning 20 in 2020
28 February 2020, 17:32
Entering the first year of the new millennium, a new sound in hip-hop came about and spawned the most iconic albums. See 20 albums turning 20 this year...
Coming out of the 9-9 and into 2000 was a breathe of fresh air and provided us with classic hip-hop albums.
The first year of the new millennium brought on some of the most iconic songs in hip-hop to this date.
Music was consumed differently, with YouTube being five years away and not many officiously streaming music sites available.
Although technology was not as developed, it brought on authentic sounds that would be hard to obtain now.
See 20 albums turning 20 in 2020 below.
-
Eminem - The Marshall Mathers
Detroit rapper Eminem's third studio The Marshall Mathers LP on May 23, 2000 by Aftermath Entertainment and Interscope Records.
The album was produced mostly by Dr. Dre and Eminem.
The singles that came from the project was "The Real Slim Shady", "The Way I Am", "Stan","I'm Back" and "Bitch Please II".
-
Lil Kim - The Notorious K.I.M
Lil Kim released her second studio album b on June 27, 2000.
It was also her first album on her new label Queen Bee Entertainment.
The project spawned singles "No Matter What They Say" and "How Many Licks?"
-
Nelly - Country Grammar
Country Grammar is the debut studio album by American rapper Nelly. It was released on June 27, 2000, by Universal Records.
The albums spawned singles "Country Grammar (Hot Shit)","E.I.", "Ride wit Me" and"Batter Up".
-
Da Brat- Unrestricted
Unrestricted is the third studio album by rapper Da Brat. It was released on April 11, 2000.
The project released saw Da Brat's two singles "That's What I'm Looking For" and "What'chu Like".
-
LL Cool J, G.O.A.T. Featuring James T. Smith: The Greatest of All Time
G.O.A.T. (Greatest of all time) is the eighth studio album by LL Cool J. The project was released on September 12, 2000.
It was LL Cool J's first and, to date, only album to reach the #1 spot on the US Billboard 200.
-
Tha Eastsidaz, Snoop Dogg Presents Tha Eastsidaz
Tha Eastsidaz is the debut studio album by American Gangsta rap group Tha Eastsidaz.
The project was released February 1, 2000 on Dogghouse Records and TVT Records.
-
Mystikal - Let’s Get Ready
Let's Get Ready is the fourth hip hop solo album by Mystikal, which was released on September 26, 2000.
"Shake Ya Ass" and "Danger (Been So Long)"
-
Trina - Da Baddest Bitch
Trina released her debut album 'Da Baddest Bitch' on March 21, 2000.
The album was preceded by the lead single "Da Baddest Bitch" on December 22, 1999.
-
Busta Rhymes - Anarchy
Busta Rhymes released his fourth studio album 'Anarchy' on June 20, 2000, by Flipmode Records and Elektra Records.
The album spawned two singles; "Get Out!!" and "Fire".
-
Ludacris - Back For The First Time
Ludacris' Back For The First Time album is the rappers second studio album. He released it on October 17, 2000.
"What's Your Fantasy"
Released: September 12, 2000"Southern Hospitality"
-
Jay-Z - The Dynasty: Roc La Familia
The Dynasty: Roc-La-Familia is the fifth studio album by American hip-hop artist Jay-Z, featuring prominent appearances from signees.
It was released on October 31, 2000, by Roc-A-Fella Records and Def Jam Recordings. Its lead single, "I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me)", produced by The Neptunes,
-
Lil Wayne - Lights Out
Lil Wayne released 'Lights Out' on December 19, 2000, by Cash Money Records and Universal Records.
The three singles which came from the album was "Get Off the Corner", "Everything" and "Shine".
-
Snoop Dogg - The Last Meal
Snoop Dogg's fifth studio album 'The Last Meal' featured four singles; "Snoop Dogg (What's My Name Pt. 2)", "Lay Low", "Wrong Idea"and "Loosen' Control".
-
Wu-Tang Clan - The W
The W is the third studio album by hip hop group Wu-Tang Clan. It was released on November 21, 2000, by Loud Records.
The three singles from the album was "Protect Ya Neck (The Jump Off)","Gravel Pit" and"Careful (Click, Click)"
-
Common - Like Water For Chocolate
The fourth studio album by American rapper Common was called Like Water for Chocolate.
It was released on March 28, 2000 through MCA Records.
-
Xzibit - Restless
Xzibit's third studio album 'Restless" was released December 12, 2000.
It debuted at #14 on the Billboard 200 with approximately 205,000 copies sold in its 1st week released
The album spawned singles "X", "Front 2 Back" and "Get Your Walk On".
-
Beanie Sigel - The Truth
'The Truth' is the debut album by rapper Beanie Sigel. It was released on February 29, 2000
Jay-Z, Eve, Scarface and Memphis Bleek featured on the project.
-
E-40 - Loyalty and Betrayal
Loyalty and Betrayal is the sixth studio album by rapper E-40, released October 10, 2000 on Jive and Sick Wid It Records.
-
Rah Digga - Dirty Harriet
Dirty Harriet is the debut album by hip hop recording artist Rah Digga, released on April 4, 2000.
This album featured Digga's iconic song "Imperial" (featuring Busta Rhymes).
-
Reflection Eternal - Train of Thought
Train of Thought is the debut album of the iconic duo Reflection Eternal, released October 17, 2000.
Collaborating as a duo, rapper Talib Kweli and DJ Hi-Tek recorded the album during 1999 to 2000.