Mavado disses Drake on new song 'Enemy Line'

Mavado has released new song 'Enemy Line' and it includes a number of disses reportedly aimed at Drake.

Drake and Mavado were good friends, with the latter even appearing in Drizzy's 'Find Your Love' music video back in 2010, but it appears their friendship has soured.

Just weeks after Drake teamed up with Headie One for their 'Only You Freestyle', Mavado has released a song of his own called 'Enemy Line' and it appears the two may be connected.

So why is Mavado dissing Drake on 'Enemy Line' and when did this all start? We break down exactly what's going on below...

Why is Mavado dissing Drake on 'Enemy Line'?

According to many claims on social media, some of the lyrics in Drake's 'Only You Freestyle' with Headie One were aimed at Mavado.

In particular, the Canadian rapper appears to mention the area in Jamaica where Mavado is from, rapping:

With Pop Skull in Gaza, but not that Gaza, but still it's a mazza

N***as want peace like Cassava

But we let bridge dem burn like grabba

Woi

Four in the cliz and one in the headie

Hand no shake, man, hold that steady

You man love pose with the ting for the picture

You man shoulda buss dat ting already

You man love hezi', hezi'

Yeah can't back chat to the prezi'

Know when the beef just taste like veggie

The lyrics may not mean much to some people, but Mavado fans quickly suggested that they were a diss aimed at the Jamaican star.

Mavado is from an area in Kingston called Cassava Piece, something which Drake appears to reference in the lyrics above.

It's also reported that Drizzy and Mavado had a joint business venture that didn't work out, which could be a reason why he "let the bridge burn".

In an Instagram posting about 'Enemy Line', Mavado wrote;

"Suh yuh wa be like wi, and try style the thing. Remember this

Dancehall a mi play ground,

Dancehall is my job. I’ve been a superstar over 15yrs and created countless hit songs in my genre while developing my unique singjay style of which The new generation is all about today solidifying the craft 👊🏽🔥.

You are not from Dancehall

You have no Power in Dancehall n everybody know who introduce you to Dancehall so don’t feel like you can come disrespect Gully take that out you brain n don’t dweet again. 🇯🇲"