Beyoncé, Burna Boy & more raise $128 million with One World: Together At Home concert

Beyoncé, Burna Boy and more appeare at "One World: Together At Home"concert. Picture: Instagram

The concert organised by Global Citizen and Lady Gaga raised money for the fight against coronavirus.

Artists including Beyoncé, Burna Boy and Stevie Wonder appeared at the 'One World: Together At Home' to raise money in the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Organised by Global Citizen, in conjunction with Lady Gaga, 'One World: Together At Home' saw artist perform from their own homes whilst the world isolates from COVID-19.

Beyonce made a speech at the 'One World: Together At Home' concert. Picture: Getty

Stevie Wonder performed a touching tribute to Bill Withers, singing the late star's iconic track 'Lean On Me' just weeks after the music star passed away, whilst Burna Boy performed 'African Giant' and 'Hallelujah' during the show.

Beyoncé appeared at the online event and whilst she didn't perform she did make a powerful speech about COVID-19 disproportionately impacting on ethnic minorities in America.

Bey told viewers, "Black Americans disproportionately belong to these essential parts of the workforce that do not have the luxury of working from home and African American communities at large have been severely affected in this crisis. Those with preexisting conditions are at an even higher risk. This virus is killing black people in an alarmingly high rate here in America."

Stevie Wonder performed at the 'One World: Together At Home' concert. Picture: Getty

Overall, the 'One World: Together At Home concert raised more than $128 million to be used in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, organisers Global Citizen said, "While the 'One World: Together At Home' special broadcast represented a moment of global unity and an opportunity to support the global response through the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund or regional and local responders, there is more to be done.'

They added, 'Global Citizen remains committed to building on this incredible momentum to continue to support the global COVID-19 response, frontline health workers, and the broader prevention agenda to ensure we never face another crisis like this again.'

